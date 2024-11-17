Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Week 11 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs have nine wins in a row to start the year, building a bit of a cushion on the rest of the AFC already. They'll need every bit of that advantage on Sunday, however, as the Buffalo Bills could be the biggest threat the reigning Super Bowl champions have faced. It's an afternoon showdown in Orchard Park, where two of the game's best quarterbacks will face off once again.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 11 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: Flip a coin. With the Bills favored and KC on the road, the Chiefs should be in line to take their first loss of 2024. Both teams are missing key starters on both sides of the ball, Josh Allen is playing at a tremendously high level, and this game means slightly more to Buffalo. Still, it’s hard to pick against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ defense in a rivalry rematch. Even with a total unknown at kicker, I expect this game to come down to a field goal.
Prediction: Chiefs 23, Bills 20
Jordan Foote: After going back and forth on this game all week, I'm sticking with the final call I made in the Kansas City Chiefs On SI Week 11 preview. Buffalo is injured, just like the Chiefs, but they have some things working in their favor. Being at home is one, having this be a regular-season matchup is another and one could argue that they need this victory more than Kansas City. Expect another close game that could truly go either way; we're spoiled to have this contest on the docket. A good Steve Spagnuolo defense finally gets bitten by the explosive play in this one, and the Chiefs' offense falls just short due to its inability to create those chunks.
Prediction: Bills 27, Chiefs 23
Zack Eisen: In what many have dubbed “the game of the season,” the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo to face a familiar foe. Kansas City is underdogs again, just like they were in January when these teams faced off in the playoffs. A win for the Chiefs would essentially lock up the one seed in the AFC with seven weeks to play. The Chiefs' offense gets back into rhythm by attacking the Bills’ zone coverage and hitting multiple explosives to Xavier Worthy. Kansas City’s defense will be allowed to play with a lead, resulting in newly added Joshua Uche’s first sack with the team. The Chiefs stay unbeaten, ramping up the undefeated talks.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Bills 20
Mark Van Sickle: This should be another instant classic between the Chiefs and the Bills today. Both teams are pretty banged up, so maybe it won’t be as high-scoring as some may expect, but it should be a fun game to watch nonetheless. This was the game I had circled on my calendar as the first loss of the season for the Chiefs and while I should pick the Bills because of that, it would be foolish to pick against Mahomes as an underdog. GIVE ME THE CHIEFS!