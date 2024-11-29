Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this weekend at home, with the Las Vegas Raiders set to square off with them for the second time this season. Getting another win (and securing a postseason spot in the process) remains the top priority for Andy Reid's crew, but several players can make waves with big-time performances as well.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 13.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 13 game notes.
Patrick Mahomes can break a tie for one of the Chiefs' most legendary records
Despite being Kansas City's starting quarterback for less than a decade, Patrick Mahomes already owns multiple franchise records. On Friday, he can set another one by throwing for just one touchdown. With a score through the air, Mahomes can break his current tie (237) with Pro Football Hall of Famer Len Dawson for the most in franchise history. Having notched a passing touchdown in each of his last five games, it's likely that Mahomes will soar to new heights in Week 13 and set the record in front of the home crowd at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
So can Travis Kelce, in addition to rising up the ranks elsewhere
Another week, another chance for Travis Kelce to pass Tony Gonzalez for the most receiving touchdowns as a member of the Chiefs. Sitting at 76, Kelce can break that tie in Week 13 if he finds the end zone. Not only that, but he's 16 points away from tying longtime Kansas City running back Priest Holmes for the most points as a non-kicker in franchise history. Finally, just 13 yards after the catch would see Kelce pass wideout Steve Smith Sr. for the fourth-most by a pass catcher in league history. He jumped above Larry Fitzgerald last weekend against the Carolina Panthers. A lot is on the line for Kelce down the stretch, and the good news for him is he'll soon be chasing NFL immortality once he checks off this Chiefs-specific box.
Is this the week Chris Jones finally gets another sack?
After notching 15.5 sacks in 2022 and 10.5 in 16 games last year, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has been somewhat quiet in that category this year. He has just three through 11 games, all of which came in either Week 1 or Week 4. Friday marks two months since he last had a sack. If he can add a half-sack or a full one in Week 13, though, he'll pass Justin Houston and occupy sole possession of fourth place for the most in Chiefs history. Jones has some work to do before tying Neil Smith (86.5), but he can get started by finally getting home to the quarterback after a long slump.
An improbable, yet intriguing possibility for Trent McDuffie
Playing in the slot last season, Trent McDuffie flashed a newfound ability to rush the passer by notching three sacks and nine quarterback hits during the regular season. His move to the boundary full-time has taken some of that ability away, although he does have a half-sack and four quarterback hits in 11 games. Should the former first-round pick log two sacks on Friday, he'd be tied for the most by a cornerback in Kansas City history. Considering he's just 24 years old, that would be a tremendous accomplishment for one of the better defensive backs to suit up for the team recently.