Report: Chiefs Activate Isiah Pacheco, Charles Omenihu for Week 13 Game vs. Raiders
With the Kansas City Chiefs closing in on a Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday brings them something to be grateful for on Thanksgiving. Help is on the way for the reigning Super Bowl winners on both sides of the ball.
It's an expected series of moves for Kansas City on Thursday. Per a report from Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu have been officially activated back to the 53-man roster. Schultz adds that both players are expected to play on Black Friday against Las Vegas.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid was optimistic that Pacheco and Omenihu would be able to go on Friday. Both of them progressing to full participation in practice certainly helped their cases, prompting their 21-day practice evaluation windows to close.
"As long as they're OK," Reid said. "I mean, we'll check on it again today. I've been trying to take it day-by-day, if they're good after today, then we'll play them."
Friday will mark the first game Pacheco, a third-year halfback, has played in since Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The former seventh-round pick suffered a fractured fibula late in the Bengals game, seeing him subsequently go on injured reserve and miss over two months. The Chiefs seem to plan to ramp him up over time, as pairing him with Kareem Hunt will help both backfield members stay fresh down the stretch of the season.
For Omenihu, it'll be his first game since January's AFC Championship contest against the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran pass rusher opened the regular season on the physically unable to perform list but is now back in action. Earlier on Thursday, Zack Eisen of Kansas City Chiefs On SI wrote about what Omenihu's return can bring to the Kansas City defense.
"Omenihu's versatility is also a key component of his return. He has the ability to rush from both the edge and the interior," Eisen wrote. "This gives Chris Jones the flexibility to choose his matchup on key downs and gives him the best opportunity to get to the quarterback. While Omenihu might not look the same from the first game he plays, the initial phase of his return is about getting his sea legs and being at his best for the playoffs. Adding that version of Omenihu can really impact the outlook for the four-man pass rush in a way the Chiefs desperately need."
Already 10-1 coming into Week 13, the rich get richer for an AFC West rivalry game on Friday.