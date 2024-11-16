Meet Spencer Shrader: Andy Reid Discusses the Chiefs' New Kicker
When the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs will have a new kicker wearing red as he attempts to navigate the infamous winds of Orchard Park, New York.
After the team placed kicker Harrison Butker on the injured reserve list due to a left knee (meniscus) injury, the Chiefs signed rookie kicker Spencer Shrader off the New York Jets practice squad, clearing the way for Shrader to be KC's new kicker for at least the next four weeks.
Shrader, 25, has kicked in two NFL games and went three-for-three on extra points and two-for-two on field goals in appearances with the Jets and Indianapolis Colts, with one game for each team. On Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed why general manager Brett Veach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub decided to make Shrader the next man up.
"We brought in Spencer Shrader to come in and do the kicking," Reid said. "He's a young guy, so his resume isn't long, but the ones he's had, he's done a nice job with. Veach felt comfortable with that, along with Dave Toub. So we invite him in, and he can do the kicking going forward here, until But is able to return."
After confirming that the Chiefs do expect Butker to return this season, Reid was asked what the team likes about Shrader.
"He's got a very strong leg," Reid said. "And he's done well. They used him and elevated him at the Jets, they had a couple kickers there and obviously they favored him."
While Reid didn't think Shrader's short acclimation period would be a specific challenge this week, KC's head coach acknowledged that the rookie could be in high-leverage situations on Sunday.
"I don't think it's as much that [the short week] as just being a young guy in this situation," Reid said. "But the kid's traveled around the world here a little bit, playing soccer, has a strong leg, he kicked at Notre Dame his last year, so it's not the first big crowd he'll be in front of, so I think he'll be alright."
The Chiefs made Butker the highest-paid kicker in NFL history this summer with a four-year, $25.6 million contract extension that included $17.75 million guaranteed. The deal could keep Butker in KC through the 2028 season, though the team retains an out after 2026. On Friday, Reid expanded on how good Butker has been in Kansas City before turning his attention back to Shrader.
"He's done phenomenal," Reid said. "He's a great kicker. II mean, arguably going to be a Hall of Fame kicker going forward. It's great. Again, we welcome this kid in and give him a shot."
Will the Chiefs change anything in-game since they'll just be getting to know their new kicker on Sunday?
"No," Reid said with a smile. "No. We're gonna let him kick."