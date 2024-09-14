NFL Fines Chiefs, Peyton Hendershot, Isiah Pacheco Following Week 1 Game vs. Ravens
The Kansas City Chiefs are now more than a week removed from their win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the league is putting a bow on the game ahead of Sunday's Week 2 action kicking off.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City is being fined $100,000 as an organization for tight end Peyton Hendershot shoving Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith during last Thursday's game. Hendershot is also being fined $5,472 for his actions but is appealing his fine, per Pelissero.
In the aftermath of Week 1's contest, Smith spoke about the incident and warned Hendershot, who was inactive, to "watch himself."
"Whoever 88 is, I don't know who he is, but he better watch himself," Smith said after the game. "Whoever number 88 is. I have no idea who he is, but I'll see him when I see him."
Hendershot, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, was acquired via trade near the NFL's 53-man roster cutdown deadline last month. His first notable moment as a Chief comes under unfortunate circumstances. The 25-year-old is expected to play a special teams role for the club this year, although missing the opening game of the year as a healthy scratch puts his involvement into perspective. It's unclear exactly how often he'll be active in 2024-25, as that's part of the condition package tied to Kansas City's trade with Dallas.
In Pelissero's story covering the fines, he references an August memo the NFL sent out. The memo mentioned "non-player personnel (e.g., coaches, trainers, equipment staff, security personnel) and non-participant players (e.g., inactive players, practice squad players) from making unnecessary physical contact with, or taunting or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, Game Officials, or representatives of the League." In Week 1's instance, Hendershot qualified as the latter.
Pelissero also reports that running back Isiah Pacheco was fined $5,582 following Week 1's win. The unnecessary roughness fine stems from contact Pacheco made during a second-half run play.
With Week 2 and the Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, the Chiefs will look to play a cleaner game on Sunday and come away without any looming discipline from the league.