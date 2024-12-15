Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 15 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road for Week 15, and the Cleveland Browns are looking to play spoiler in a bout between two teams heading in the opposite direction in the AFC standings.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 15 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: A chaotic Jameis Winston, an improving-but-imperfect Chiefs offense, and two defenses with superstars on the D-line—the Chiefs are the better football team, but this has all the makings of a frustratingly uncertain nail-biter. After two consecutive weeks of narrow 19-17 KC wins, I think the Chiefs improve their margin of victory against Cleveland.
Prediction: Chiefs 20, Browns 17
Jordan Foote: There's no denying that the Chiefs are a better team than the Browns by quite a bit entering this weekend. With that said, the reigning Super Bowl champs haven't seemed to play up to their ceiling for over a month now. How much longer can Kansas City come away with narrow victories? Luckily for them, I'm not convinced we'll have to find out this week. While Patrick Mahomes will surely be under pressure this weekend, he should be able to extend some plays and even convert some chunks down the field. Steve Spagnuolo's defense, which ranks 28th in turnovers, gets at least one on Sunday in Ohio.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Browns 17
Zack Eisen: This is the first game in the condensed stretch of games for the Chiefs. They travel to Cleveland to play the frisky Browns. Their record is poor, but the team's volatility means that Kansas City doesn’t know what to expect. However, the Chiefs can expect Myles Garrett to come off the edge. Kansas City has struggled to keep Patrick Mahomes upright over the past few weeks, so what is their plan with D.J. Humphries out this week? A Chiefs win could set up a scenario where they clinch the one-seed with a win next Saturday. That’s the key as they gear up for the postseason.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Browns 15
Mark Van Sickle: Once again, the Chiefs will win a close game with an unpredictable ending. Only this time, I will predict it. The game will be tied 20-20 with less than a minute to play. The Browns will have the ball with the mindset to try to get into field range. Quarterback Jameis Winston will be over-anxious by a blitz that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo draws up and he will throw an interception to Bryan Cook who will return it for a game-winning touchdown.