Chiefs Make Left Tackle News in Flurry of Moves Ahead of Game vs. Browns
The Kansas City Chiefs have made a final game day determination for left tackle D.J. Humphries for KC's showdown with the Cleveland Browns, and it presents the Chiefs with more questions than answers once again.
The Chiefs officially downgraded Humphries to "out" for Sunday's game in Cleveland after head coach Andy Reid was noncommittal about Humphries's chances to play when speaking to the media on Friday. Humphries was originally listed as "doubtful" after missing the entire week of practice due to a hamstring injury.
"We'll just keep on with this thing and see where we end up by Sunday," Reid said on Friday. "But the other guys worked in and did a nice job, kind of had a little rotation going there, we'll just see where we end up."
When asked for any clarification about the potential pecking order at left tackle, Reid provided none.
"Yeah, just kind of seeing where we're at with it," Reid said. "We rotated guys in there, so we'll see what the end result is here."
Kansas City's potential starters at left tackle would be either second-year tackle Wanya Morris or veteran left guard Joe Thuney, which would likely leave second-year lineman Mike Caliendo to make his first career start at Thuney's vacated left guard position.
The Chiefs also activated kicker Harrison Butker from the injured reserve list and waived kicker Matthew Wright, clearing the way for Butker to return to action in Cleveland.
To bolster Kansas City's special teams unit and banged-up tight end depth chart, the team also used standard elevations to activate practice squad linebacker Swayze Bozeman and tight end Anthony Firkser.