Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 9 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action to wrap up Week 9 of the NFL season, and it's an NFC club rolling into town to square off against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
On the Monday Night Football stage, Kansas City will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a battle between two of the league's more intriguing offenses. As the home team continues to get wideout DeAndre Hopkins involved, this game should see him secure more snaps. Unfortunately for the visitors, injuries have left quarterback Baker Mayfield without his two best options in the passing game. Todd Bowles's crew will have their work cut out for them on the road.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 9 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: This game would have a more high-octane feel if both offenses had their full array of wide receivers, but with both teams severely short-handed, the Chiefs should be in position to deliver another workmanlike win as the slow-but-steady running game keeps the Chiefs ahead of the sticks against a struggling Tampa Bay defense. While Baker Mayfield can produce some electric moments, Steve Spagnuolo’s defense has earned my benefit of the doubt against the banged-up Bucs.
Prediction: Chiefs 24, Buccaneers 13
Jordan Foote: With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missing this game, Tampa Bay's normally explosive passing attack might be limited a bit. Baker Mayfield has enjoyed an excellent season thus far and is going to take his risks regardless, but I'd argue that it plays in Kansas City's favor this time. In my preview for Week 9, I dove into how poorly the Buccaneers' defense has performed against the pass this season. While the Chiefs are known for not being able to break off explosive plays, Monday could see them maintain an efficient offensive performance nonetheless.
Prediction: Chiefs 27, Buccaneers 21
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs are playing at Arrowhead for the first time in a month. Tampa Bay will be down their top two receivers, which should help Kansas City acclimate the new cornerbacks and decide if they need to make another trade to add one before Tuesday's deadline. It'll be nice to see the latest additions of DeAndre Hopkins and Joshua Uche. Hopkins has another week in the system and should have a more significant role. As for Uche, he gives the Chiefs more juice on the defensive line. The Chiefs should have a lead throughout the game, so Uche figures to have plenty of opportunities to show why he's a great addition to Kansas City.
Prediction: Chiefs 28, Buccaneers 17
Mark Van Sickle: Things will look differently this time between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. Tom Brady has retired, the Bucs are without their top wide receivers and most key defensive players have turned over since their Super Bowl win over the Chiefs in 2021. A home game on Monday Night Football – along with having the better head coach and quarterback combo – should favor the Chiefs. The weather may play a small part in this game, but I like the Chiefs' defense and Kareem Hunt wearing down the Bucs in the second half for a comfortable win.