Joshua Uche Outlines Trade from Patriots to Chiefs, Tips Cap to New Organization
Returning to the practice field on Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs introduced their newest trade pickup ahead of Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pass rusher Joshua Uche is officially a Chief, and the club is hard at work getting him up to speed before a Monday Night Football outing.
Uche, one of the hottest names on the trade market before he was dealt to Kansas City, is a low-cost rental who offers a legitimate floor with even more fun upside for the reigning champs. The former 2020 second-round pick ended up with a team that originally expressed some interest in him years ago, as is the forte of general manager Brett Veach.
Speaking to local media for the first time this week, Uche said he had an inkling that he was going to be moved when he was inactive for Week 8.
"Yeah, Sunday came around and they told me I was a healthy scratch," Uche said. "That kind of was a telltale sign something was up. I kind of didn't want to look too much into it but the following day, I got a call from Eliot Wolf that I'd been traded to Kansas City. From there, things kind of picked up really fast, and now I'm here."
During Uche's time with New England, they posted a very poor 31-44 record while he was with the organization. The 26-year-old, who's only been to the playoffs one time in his career, is excited to be in a winning situation now.
"Playing with Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, I'm playing with some of the greatest guys in the league right now," Uche said. "Just trying to get in where I fit in and help keep this thing rolling."
It remains to be seen what Uche's exact workload will be on Monday night, but he said he's doing everything in his power to be ready to play. Reid said on Thursday that there's a "good chance" the fifth-year man is active, which should help the Kansas City pass rush quite a bit. The trio of Jones and Tershawn Wharton on the interior and George Karlaftis on the edge has been very productive but outside of them, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is lacking another premier option. Sophomore Felix Anudike-Uzomah is still developing, and Mike Danna is working his way back from a pectoral injury.
Considering the blend of versatility the Chiefs now have, Uche is ready to do whatever he's asked by the coaching staff down the stretch. That's especially true now that he's playing for someone as elite as Spagnuolo.
"I mean, yeah, he's one of the legends in the league," Uche said. "Just from all the different schemes he runs – blitzes, pressures, you name it – he's definitely a legend around the league. Seeing him up close and personal, day in [and] day out right now, it still doesn't feel real just yet. It'll hit me soon, though."