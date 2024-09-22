KC Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 3?
With Week 3 of NFL action winding down, the Kansas City Chiefs' contest against the Atlanta Falcons is just beginning to ramp up.
Ahead of this weekend's Sunday Night Football slate, both squads have decided who will sit out of the big-time interconference battle.
Here's who's inactive for Kansas City and Atlanta in Week 3's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. Atlanta Falcons
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- DE Cameron Thomas
Following Week 2's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City had to shuffle its roster picture a bit. The list of moves was headlined by running back Isiah Pacheco, who suffered a broken fibula on Sunday and went on injured reserve during the week. With Pacheco on the shelf for at least six to eight weeks, halfback Keaontay Ingram was promoted to the active roster. Newly signed Kareem Hunt will sit out this week.
In addition to Ingram, linebacker Cole Christiansen was signed to an active roster contract from the practice squad days ago. He'll play on Sunday, as this week's inactives list contains four familiar faces.
For those not on injured reserve (Pacheco and wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown are on it), the Chiefs' weekly injury report was positive. Everyone listed – defensive linemen Michael Danna (quad), Derrick Nnadi (triceps) and Mike Pennel (groin), safety Nazeeh Johnson (hamstring) and receiver Xavier Worthy (quad) – all participated fully in every practice this week.
Atlanta Falcons inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- RB Jase McClellan
- DT Brandon Dorlus
- OL Jovaughn Gwyn
- OT Brandon Parker
- DT Ruke Orhorhoro
Atlanta's injury report was fairly straightforward. All players listed with actual injuries – running back Tyler Allgeier (hip), defensive end James Smith-Williams (hip) and cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) – were all full participants in Friday's practice. Defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, as well as offensive tackle Jake Matthews, were either held out or limited on Friday strictly for rest purposes.