Kansas City Chiefs vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 3 Preview, Score Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action this week, and Andy Reid's squad is hitting the road for the first time this season.
Waiting for the back-to-back Super Bowl champs are the Atlanta Falcons, who are off to a 1-1 start to the year under new head coach Raheem Morris. With Kirk Cousins under center at quarterback, Atlanta is a playoff hopeful for the first time in years but has a ways to go before justifying the hype. A win over Kansas City would be huge, but the Chiefs have plenty to play for in this interconference meeting.
How will the game unfold? The Kansas City Chiefs On SI crew makes its predictions for Week 3 of the 2024-25 campaign.
Joshua Brisco: Maybe it's because of the matchups, maybe it's because of the vibes, but this game has the feel of a prime time nail-biter. Chris Jones should wreak havoc through the middle of Kirk Cousins's pocket, but can anyone else on the defensive line affect Cousins quickly enough to disrupt the Falcons' passing game? Will KC's tight end struggles continue as Kyle Pitts threatens the Chiefs' linebackers and safeties? Can Bijan Robinson be stopped? Even if the defense does its job well enough (which I am predicting they'll be able to do), the first full look at an Isiah Pacheco-less offense brings some cause for concern. Still, KC's passing game will determine the offense's evening. Without "Hollywood" Brown on the horizon, it's time to unleash Xavier Worthy to help pull attention away from Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce.
Prediction: Chiefs 23, Falcons 20
Jordan Foote: Don't let the lack of superstar talent or the somewhat boring brand of football fool you: Atlanta is a tough out, even three weeks into a long season. With Cousins continuing to get comfortable post-Achilles rupture and players like Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London to account for, this is a tall task for the Kansas City defense. Offensively, I think Patrick Mahomes looks a lot more like himself this week and takes what the Falcons' zone-heavy defense gives him. This may not be a perfect win for the Chiefs, although it doesn't need to be. The visitors are simply better and have more talent on both sides of the ball.
Prediction: Chiefs 23, Falcons 17
Zack Eisen: The Chiefs go on the road for the first time this season, traveling to Atlanta to play the Falcons. Patrick Mahomes and the offense haven't gotten off to the best of starts to begin the season. However, it could be the coming out party for this year's offense on the fast track in Atlanta. Kansas City will have a significant advantage over the middle of the field with Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce against the Falcons' linebackers. On the other side of the ball, it will be crucial for the Chiefs' defense to generate pressure and limit Bijan Robinson. Forcing Atlanta into obvious passing situations will give the Chiefs' defense a considerable advantage.
Prediction: Chiefs 31, Falcons 17
Mark Van Sickle: Patrick Mahomes has generally been dominant throughout his career versus the NFC. This will be his first time playing a regular-season game in Atlanta, and it should be a battle in prime time on Sunday Night Football. Despite Kirk Cousins’s comeback win on Monday night last week, I’m not sure he has another prime-time win in him again this season, let alone in back-to-back weeks. Maybe we will see a Chiefs defensive touchdown for a second consecutive game. Perhaps Travis Kelce finally looks like Travis Kelce again. No matter what, Mahomes will cook and the Chiefs win this one and cover.