KC Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 5?
The Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for Week 5, and a feisty NFC squad is coming to town as the New Orleans Saints look to snap a two-game losing streak.
For Kansas City, this is a chance to defend their own turf on the Monday Night Football stage. On the other side, New Orleans desperately needs a win to avoid falling into even more of a hole. There's plenty to play for on both sides, although only one can come out on top. Injuries could be what decides this week's contest.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and New Orleans in Week 5's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. New Orleans Saints
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- DE Cameron Thomas
The big-time return for the Chiefs this week is defensive end Mike Danna. After missing Week 4's win over the Los Angeles Chargers with a calf ailment, the fifth-year man progressed from a limited participant in practice to working in full capacity on Saturday. Elsewhere, wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a hectic week as his practice designations went from limited to no practice, then all the way up to "full" on Saturday. That ended up boding well for his availability, as the veteran wideout is available on Monday night after being ruled questionable with a knee injury.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was designated to return from the non-football illness list earlier this week, and he was a limited participant in every subsequent practice. The former first-round pick carried a "doubtful" designation into Monday, and he'll indeed be inactive for Week 5's game against New Orleans. He doesn't show up on the list because he technically isn't on the active roster.
One player who also won't appear on the list is wide receiver Rashee Rice. As Kansas City continues to seek clarity regarding his knee injury, Rice was placed on the injured reserve list on Thursday. Estimates for Rice's return-to-play timeline have varied in recent days, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that his season "is expected to be over" as his LCL needs to be repaired.
New Orleans Saints inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- LB Willie Gay Jr.
- TE Taysom Hill
- QB Spencer Rattler (emergency third quarterback)
- OG Cesar Ruiz
- DT Khristian Boyd
- DE Payton Turner
- LB Pete Werner
In advance of Monday's game, the Saints ruled out several players. Gay, a former Chiefs linebacker who spent his entire rookie contract duration with the team, is one of them as he nurses a hand injury. Elsewhere, Werner was previously questionable with a hamstring ailment but got downgraded to out on Sunday afternoon. The former second-round pick didn't travel with the team to Kansas City. Guard Lucas Patrick, who missed practice on Friday and Saturday and came into Week 5 questionable, is active.