Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 5 vs. New Orleans Saints
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on the Monday Night Football stage against the New Orleans Saints, preserving the club's undefeated record will be of the highest priority. With that said, multiple individual players can also make waves if they hit specific benchmarks with good efforts.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs' stars in Week 5.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 5 game notes.
Yet another chance for the Patrick Mahomes-Travis Kelce duo to stand out
Tight end Travis Kelce's numbers bounced back last weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, yet he still hasn't found the end zone this season. If quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws him a touchdown on Monday, the duo will break a third-place tie for the most touchdown connections between two players in NFL history. Additionally, Kelce himself can take an outright hold of fifth place in touchdowns by a tight end if he adds one to his current 74 total. Passing legends like Jimmy Graham (duo record) and Jason Witten (solo record) inwithone score would be quite the feat.
Can Chris Jones continue climbing the franchise ranks?
Speaking of big-time games versus the Chargers, Chris Jones was dominant and logged multiple sacks for the first time this season. It was the superstar defensive tackle's best effort of the year thus far, earning him AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. With half a sack on Monday, he'd pass Justin Houston for the fourth-most career sacks in Chiefs history. Having already owned the franchise record for an interior rusher, Jones's success can now even be compared to those whom the game is built to favor more as pass-rush specialists.
Contextualizing the start to Trent McDuffie's wonderful career
Trent McDuffie is coming off a career season – one that saw him set a new personal best in sacks with three. He needs two-and-a-half more to tie the franchise record for most sacks by a cornerback in Kansas City history. Not only that, but he's four forced fumbles away from making it into the top 10 for overall defenders to play for the franchise. Reaching either of those marks against New Orleans is extremely unlikely, but it's still important to shed light on McDuffie being that close despite having only 31 regular-season starts under his belt.
A top-five spot is available for Harrison Butker
In the modern NFL, kickers are almost expected to be proficient when it comes to long-range boots. There aren't many who are better than Harrison Butker, and he showed why again in Week 3 with a 53-yard field goal down in Atlanta against the Falcons. Should Butker drain another 50-plus-yard kick on Monday, he'd pass Baltimore Ravens star Justin Tucker and tie New York Jets standout Greg Zuerlein for the fifth-most since 2017. Butker's combination of distance and accuracy is hard to find in a kicker, and that's without even considering his clutch gene that's played a critical role in the Chiefs' season so far.