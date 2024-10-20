KC Chiefs vs. SF 49ers Injuries and Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out for Week 7?
Coming out of their bye week, the Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the road for a regular-season rematch of Super Bowl LVIII.
Hosting Kansas City this weekend will be the San Francisco 49ers, who are off to 3-3 start to the season. Despite quarterback Brock Purdy leading one of football's most efficient offenses, the reigning NFC champions have blown some late-game leads and have yet to fire on all cylinders. Week 7 will be a big test for them, as well as Kansas City as it departs the bye with several injury situations that are still having an impact on the team.
With that in mind, here's who's inactive for Kansas City and San Francisco in Week 7's matchup.
Kansas City Chiefs inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers
- OL C.J. Hanson
- OT Ethan Driskell
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
- DE Mike Danna
The most notable absence for the Chiefs in this one is Danna, who has nursed multiple injuries this season. In addition to earlier ailments regarding his calf and quad, the fifth-year man missed every practice this week with a pectoral strain. Head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that Danna wouldn't play this weekend, so his inactive status is no surprise. Look for second-year pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah to see the field more with Danna out.
Elsewhere, wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster will play this weekend after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Smith-Schuster was the only other non-Danna Chiefs player to carry a designation into the game.
Edwards-Helaire was activated from the non-football illness list earlier in the week, although Reid and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy were noncommittal about his potential role in Week 7. Him being inactive is a minor surprise, although the team has multiple capable running backs in his absence.
The rest of the inactives list contains some usual suspects. Players like Hanson and Driskell have been healthy scratches every week this season, and Tuipulotu has fell victim to the numbers game along the Kansas City defensive line.
San Francisco 49ers inactives vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- QB Joshua Dobbs
- WR Jauan Jennings
- TE Brayden Willis
- LB Jalen Graham
- K Jake Moody
- OL Ben Bartch
- CB Darrell Luter Jr.
Heading into Sunday's game, the 49ers had already ruled out Jennings and Moody. Luter (pelvis) and defensive tackle Kevin Givens (groin) were both limited in Friday's practice, with Givens being active but Luter missing this week's game. One of the best stories of Week 7 is rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall making his professional debut after being shot in an attempted robbery earlier this year.