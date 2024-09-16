Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Lament Turnover Woes After Chiefs Beat Bengals
Following the Kansas City Chiefs' last-second 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes each discussed the main reason that the game needed a final field goal to secure the victory: the Chiefs' trifecta of turnovers, including two interceptions from Mahomes.
"So what do we learn from this?" Reid asked at the podium. "Turnovers. They kill you. They very seldom give you an opportunity to win the game. So if you come out with a win with three turnovers, that's a plus, but we've got to take care of business there."
Asked about Mahomes's first interception, Reid shared his view of how the Bengals' defense and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither got the best of KC's QB.
"Ah, the guy got 'em," Reid said. "He [Mahomes] was waiting on [Travis] Kelce just to break in, Kelce broke in there, and he didn't see it was a Cover-2 look and the backside linebacker, experienced guy, snuck right in to the picture there. He doesn't miss many of those."
During Mahomes's postgame media availability, the Chiefs quarterback was less forgiving about the team's mistakes.
"I thought we did a lot of good things, but obviously the three turnovers just can't happen," Mahomes said. "The first interception, I've got to find the backside linebacker. I mean, the kid made a great play on the second pick. I'm glad we played not as clean as we want to and still found a way to win, that speaks to the defense and the full entire team, but obviously we've got to clean up a lot of stuff on offense as we go forward."
Reid was also asked about rookie running back Carson Steele's fumble in the first half and his propensity to continue to return to young players after an early-career giveaway.
"Yeah, he's another young guy," Reid said. "You've got to keep the ball up against your body in this league. He was down low, and he had two hands on it, but it starts rising up, and all of a sudden you get it punched out. Something you can learn from. You just can't do that at this level. So, he came back and he ran hard for us."
With Isiah Pacheco's injury leaving his status unknown for Week 3 and beyond, Steele may be in line for an increasing workload very early in his NFL career.