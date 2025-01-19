Patrick Mahomes Praises Andy Reid for 300th Career Win, Reid Brushes Off Huge Feat
At both the individual and team levels, the Kansas City Chiefs seem to be making more and more history by the week. Saturday's game against the Houston Texans was no different, as players and the franchise itself climbed up the leaderboards thanks to a 23-14 victory.
No accomplishment was more impressive than that of head coach Andy Reid, though. With Kansas City's triumph in the divisional round, Reid joined an exclusive club of head coaches to amass 300 career wins. His 273 regular-season wins are now complemented by 27 in the postseason, adding to one of football's best resumes ever.
In typical Reid fashion, he didn't want to take too much credit for stacking up another good outcome. Instead, he praised his team for fighting through an up-and-down game against a tough opponent.
"Yeah, I'm proud of them for what they've done," Reid said. "This isn't an easy thing, that's a good football team. DeMeco (Ryans) has done a phenomenal job with that team. I had him as a player, now I get to see him as a coach and he's doing great things as a coach, so [I have] a ton of respect for him and what he's done. That's a good football team. Phenomenal defense that they've got. I'm proud of our guys for how they handled it. We knocked a little bit of the rust off, everybody stayed positive and with each other and that whole bit, and here we sit with a championship game. I mean, we're humbled to be in that position and we appreciate that we're right here at Arrowhead."
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, on the other hand, wasn't nearly as reserved. The two-time NFL MVP explained what separates Reid from most leaders, as well as why he'll go down as perhaps the consummate players' coach.
"He's just a great person," Mahomes said. "More than a great coach, he's just a great person, and guys want to play for a guy like that. He's been so instrumental in making me who I am. I owe him a lot – pretty much all – of my success. I told him we need to get to 302, though, for this year and then we worry about next year."
Now multiple decades into his career as a head coach, Reid has experienced extreme success with both the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. But after 130 regular-season wins and 10 playoff ones in the NFC, it's his run in the AFC that stands out. Prior to Mahomes landing in Kansas City, Reid led the organization to several postseason appearances and helped turn around one of the NFL's struggling teams. With an all-time great signal-caller now at his disposal, all Reid has known since the 2018 campaign is either a high-drama conference title game, a Super Bowl appearance or a championship win.
That aforementioned group of head coaches with 300-plus overall wins has nothing but household names. Three non-Reid ones, to be exact: Don Shula, George Halas and Bill Belichick, all of whom are either in the Hall of Fame or will one day be there. Reid's trajectory is undoubtedly headed for the same exact spot, whether he wants to embrace that status or not.
"Yeah, a lot of people go into that, so, y'know, it's not... I joked [with] the guys, you get a couple more, you might be able to equal my weight," Reid said with a chuckle.
Unfortunately for Reid, not even his best wisecrack can brush aside his greatness as the Chiefs host another AFC championship game.