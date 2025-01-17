Reports: Titans Hiring Chiefs Assistant GM Mike Borgonzi as New General Manager
After years rising the ranks in Kansas City, one of the Chiefs' top front-office members is reportedly leaving KC to become a general manager.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi is being hired as the next general manager of the Tennessee Titans.
Borgonzi, in his 16th season with the Chiefs, has been Kansas City's assistant general manager since 2021. According to his profile on chiefs.com, Borgonzi "supervises and directs the club's college and professional scouting operations while closely supporting and advising General Manager Brett Veach with the club's roster management and player acquisition via the NFL Draft, NFL free agency, street free agency, waiver claims and trades."
While Adam Schefter of ESPN wrote on Twitter/X that "the two sides haven’t started negotiations yet but both sides want to get the deal done if they can," Albert Breer of SI confirmed that Borgonzi will be on the move despite the pair still needing to "work out a contract."
Breer also shared a comment from Veach regarding Borgonzi's hire.
"Long-time coming—one of the hardest-working guys in the business," Veach said in a text, according to Breer. "Tennessee made the right choice."
Borgonzi's move to Tennessee has an ironic twist. The Titans fired GM Ran Carthon after a disappointing season that left the Titans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, two moves that backfired on the Titans were trades executed with Kansas City.
In the offseason, the Chiefs traded cornerback L'Jarius Sneed to the Titans for Tennessee's third-round pick in the '25 draft. After signing a major contract extension with the Titans, Sneed appeared in just five games in the 2024 season, and Tennessee's third-round draft pick will be No. 66 overall, giving Kansas City a premium pick.
Midseason, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans for a conditional fifth-round pick that could have become a fourth-rounder. Ultimately, Hopkins's cost will be the low fifth-rounder, another disappointment for the Titans.
Early in Borgonzi's interview cycle, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI wrote about Borgonzi's qualifications and the history of other NFL squads looking to poach some of Kansas City's top decision-makers.
"[His] resume speaks for itself," Foote wrote. "He's now 16 years into his tenure with the Chiefs, which includes roles ranging from college and professional scouting all the way to assisting general manager Brett Veach in contract and draft endeavors. Veach's top assistants tend to drum up some buzz – two somewhat recent examples are the departures of Ryan Poles to the Chicago Bears and Brandt Tilis to the Carolina Panthers."