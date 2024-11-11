Wanya Morris Applauded for Returning from Injury in Chiefs' Win Over Broncos
As has been the theme in several of their games this season, the Kansas City Chiefs brought things down to the wire in Week 10 but found a way to win anyway. Despite several circumstances – some self-inflicted, others out of their control – working against them, Andy Reid's team pulled through in the end with an epic finish to an AFC West rivalry game against the Denver Broncos.
One of the roadblocks for Kansas City on Sunday was an injury to starting left tackle Wanya Morris. In the first half, the 2023 second-round draft pick left with a knee ailment and was ruled questionable to return. His exit had a significant impact on how most of the game unfolded.
In his return to the starting five for the first time since Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, rookie Kingsley Suamataia struggled immensely. His losses varied from a lack of quality technique to poor timing and everything in between. As a result, the Chiefs shifted their offensive plan and incorporated more help for their first-year left tackle while also cutting an already limited passing attack down to a modified screen game.
Morris came back partway through the fourth quarter, and the impact was felt immediately. The Chiefs drove down the field for a go-ahead field goal on that very possession, which ended up being the difference. Following the win, quarterback Patrick Mahomes commended Morris for his grit.
“He’s a fighter, man," Mahomes said. "He’s someone that gets in there and he puts it all on the line and that’s what you want on the football team is someone that can fight through injury and play. I was proud of him. He got in there and he did his thing and that’s a good defensive line – a good defense. I thought he did a great job fighting through injury to play some good football.”
It's been an up-and-down year for Morris, who started some games in place of Donovan Smith as a rookie but had a tumultuous stint while doing so. He then battled Suamataia for the first-string left tackle job during the offseason but couldn't win, partially due to a lack of durability but also because the rookie looked competent. That obviously didn't translate to regular-season play, prompting Kansas City to go back to square one.
If Morris's injury lingers or he gets hurt again, the Chiefs might be in trouble. As Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI pointed out on Sunday evening, Suamataia is likely the current "weakest link" in the offensive line picture. Should he be relied upon moving forward, there are now two abbreviated samples to suggest he'd potentially swing a game's outcome in the wrong direction. It's imperative that the team gets solid left tackle play alongside Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor.
For now, the best chance of that comes with Morris on the field, regardless of developmental reasons to keep testing Suamataia. Morris looks to have avoided a serious injury in Week 10, but his display of toughness won't be forgotten by Mahomes and company.