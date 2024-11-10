Chiefs Starting Left Tackle Wanya Morris Leaves Game with Knee Injury
In a season already beleaguered by injuries, the Kansas City Chiefs have suffered another cause for concern on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.
Early in the second quarter of Sunday's divisional showdown, starting left tackle Wanya Morris exited the game after suffering an apparent right leg injury. Morris was looked at by trainers on the sideline before "hobbling back to the Chiefs' locker room," according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.
Morris is officially questionable to return with a knee injury, according to the team.
Update: After a lengthy absence, Morris returned to the left tackle spot in the fourth quarter. The story continues below as originally published.
As Morris exited, rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia entered the game for Kansas City. Suamataia started KC's first two games before being benched late in Week 2 against the Cincinatti Bengals.
Following Morris's injury, Jordan Foote of Kansas City Chiefs On SI revisited Suamataia's rookie season so far and explained why Suamataia could be feeling the pressure against Denver.
"Suamataia's first handful of months in the NFL have been interesting, to say the least," Foote wrote. "From the moment he got drafted, the overwhelming sentiment was that he'd not only get an opportunity to compete during the offseason, but he'd receive a legitimate chance to play. He earned that right throughout training camp and the preseason but just two short weeks into his regular-season stint, the Chiefs pulled the plug. With the quality of the Morris sample size being less than stellar, many (including Zack Eisen of Kansas City Chiefs On SI) made the case for switching back to the rookie. That wish is being granted in Week 10, albeit under unfortunate circumstances. Now the pressure is on Suamataia to perform better than he did to start his debut campaign and keep growing on the fly."