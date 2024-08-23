Wanya Morris Leaves Chiefs' Preseason Finale With Knee Injury
For Thursday night's game against the Chicago Bears, the Kansas City Chiefs sat many of their players in an effort to keep them healthy for the regular season. Unfortunately, the preseason finale saw a promising young offensive lineman exit with an injury.
Offensive tackle Wanya Morris left Thursday's contest in the first quarter. Team reporter Matt McMullen said during the in-game broadcast that it's a knee injury for Morris. He won't return, which ends his 2024 preseason slate.
It's been a rough last month for Morris, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft by Kansas City last year. To close out training camp and continue the preseason, he's already dealt with a shoulder injury and a bone bruise in his knee. It isn't confirmed whether Thursday's ailment is to the same leg, but Morris was seen leaving the field while grabbing his knee and later getting some attention on the on-site medical training table.
Morris was replaced by Chukwuebuka Godrick following his injury. Lucas Niang and Ethan Driskell are among the other reserve offensive tackles in the mix behind rookie Kingsley Suamataia (left) and veteran Jawaan Taylor (right).
If Morris ends up missing any extended time, it's hard to feel too good about the club's current depth at the tackle position. In that event, a veteran addition might make some sense. Perhaps it's a reunion with Donovan Smith, who started most of Kansas City's games in 2023-24 and had Morris fill in for him while he was hurt.
Earlier this offseason, Smith hinted at being willing to join the Chiefs on their quest for a three-peat.
"That's the way to do it," Smith said. "A three-peat? Just to be able to have that accolade under your belt, your name in the history book three straight times. You've got to double-check and look at that s— like, 'Hold on, did they mess up?'"