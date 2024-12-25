WATCH: Travis Kelce Passes Tony Gonzalez for Most Receiving Touchdowns in Chiefs History
Tight end Travis Kelce has constructed a Hall of Fame-caliber resume over the years, also cementing himself as one of the greatest Kansas City Chiefs ever. In Week 17, he added to his legacy by passing a longtime franchise legend and setting a new record in the process.
With his touchdown grab against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, Kelce broke his previous tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. Kelce's 77 receiving scores are now the most by a Kansas City player ever, etching his name into the record books once again.
This is yet another tremendous accomplishment for Kelce, who's seen and done just about everything in his Chiefs career. A big chunk of his touchdown production came after Patrick Mahomes took over as the club's starting quarterback, including double-digit scores in three separate seasons between 2018-2022. Prior to that, he had 22 receiving touchdowns during the Alex Smith era of Kansas City football.
Finding the end zone on Wednesday marked the third time Kelce has done so in the 2024 campaign. Entering this week's play, he'd already recorded 89 receptions on 122 targets for 739 yards. After a slow start to the year, the 35-year-old came alive in Week 4 and hasn't looked back much since. In that span, Kelce has averaged nine targets, seven receptions and 56 yards per contest. That's a massive improvement over his first few weeks.
In addition to the Gonzalez record, Kelce came into Wednesday just four touchdowns shy of running back Priest Holmes for the most combined scores in Chiefs history. In Week 12's win over the Carolina Panthers, he passed Antonio Gates for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end ever. Earlier in the Steelers game, Kelce crossed the 1,000 career receptions mark.
After over a decade in the game, one of the best to lace up the cleats found a new way to quantify his greatness.