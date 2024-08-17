Welcome to the Roster, Carson Steele: Surprise Chiefs UDFA RB Keeps Passing His Tests
Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele didn't make major highlights in the Chiefs' second preseason game ahead of the 2024 NFL season. He ended the game with three carries for eight yards and two receptions, but the box score was the only unimpressive part of Steele's day.
Ultimately, the Chiefs showed their feelings about Steele by the way they tested the undrafted rookie and by when those tests arrived.
Isiah Pacheco is obviously the Chiefs' No. 1 running back, and considering the workload he should be expecting this year, the Chiefs wisely pulled him after he played just seven snaps in KC's first drive. On the second drive, surrounded by the Chiefs' healthy starters, Steele entered the game.
Steele got a short carry on first down before being tackled by former Chief Ben Niemann. Over the next several plays, Steele was asked to help chip in pass-protection, run routes out of the backfield, and execute a bit of play action. Especially without re-watching the film, we can't unequivocally say that Steele aced each of those tests from the offensive coaching staff, but I didn't notice a mistake in those valuable reps with Patrick Mahomes and the starters.
On the third drive, Carson Wentz entered the game to get reps with most of KC's first-team offensive line and pass-catchers. Though Steele got a carry on second down, his performance on the next play was far more important.
On Wentz's highlight touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, watch Steele pick up the blitzing linebacker as Detroit brings a five-man rush on 3rd and 7. Steele makes it look easy, stopping the blitzer in his tracks, and not by a small margin.
With Clyde Edwards-Helaire not participating in Saturday's game, presumably due to an illness that kept him out for the end of training camp, Steele got the first post-Pacheco reps, got 18 offensive snaps, was tested in a variety of ways, and — in the element of running back play that goes overlooked most often — Steele walled off a blitzer to keep Wentz clean while he delivered the deep touchdown to Worthy.
Head coach Andy Reid addressed Steele's shot at a roster spot late in training camp, after his impressive showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Reid said Steele needed to continue to run aggressively and impress on special teams. Along with his versatility on offense, Steele met those challenges against the Lions, too. Steele recovered a fumble in kickoff coverage and brought back a thundering 36-yard kick return.
After the game, Reid was asked about Steele's day and what he saw from the undrafted rookie.
"He got a lot of good snaps too," Reid said. "He ran hard, he was out on most of the special teams in the first half, so he's doing well. He's growing, and that's what we wanted to see. We wanted to see him get in there with the ones and see what he could do."
While much of the conversation around Steele has been about his potential use as a fullback, on Saturday, he showed again why he should not only be considered to be on the right side of the 53-man roster bubble, he could be pushing for meaningful touches when the regular season arrives.