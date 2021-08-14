How to Watch the Chiefs Take On the 49ers

With the Chiefs opening up their preseason in the Bay Area, there are plenty of ways to follow along with the action.

After a long six months of waiting, Kansas City Chiefs football is back! Sort of.

While preseason matchups aren't the be-all and end-all of NFL developments — the 2008 Detroit Lions went 4-0 in the preseason and then lost every regular season game thereafter — they hold some significance. Even in the new three-game format, roster battles are as intense as ever and experience is valuable. This will never change.

With that said, the Chiefs have a game to play this evening. The team heads to Santa Clara, CA to square off against its Super Bowl LIV opponent, the San Francisco 49ers. Levi's Stadium will see the Chiefs' first-string players for one quarter, the second-string for a quarter, the third-string for a quarter and any fourth-stringers mixing in to end the night.

This is an exciting moment for both players and fans alike. Mark Van Sickle of Arrowhead Report recently described tonight's contest as marking the beginning of a new mission for the Chiefs. With championship aspirations hanging in the balance long-term, fine-tuning things now makes great sense. Here's how you can watch the preseason opener.

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: KSHB-TV

Live Stream: Chiefs Mobile App, fuboTV or Sling TV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

This evening's referee is Carl Cheffers. The television crew consists of Ari Wolfe on play-by-play and Trent Green serving as a color analyst. Kay Adams and Matt McMullen are reporting from the sideline.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!