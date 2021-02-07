Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to claim their second consecutive Super Bowl when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 12 rematch for Super Bowl LV. The Arrowhead Report crew previews the final game of the season and gives their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: Here's the short version: The Chiefs offensive line has been banged-up all year and it will hold up well enough one more time. The Kansas City offense is a juggernaut, and the Buccaneers don't have the secondary to keep up. On the other side of the ball, believe what your eyes have shown you. The Chiefs' defensive backs have been just as good as they've seemed, and the pass rush, with a blitz-heavy gameplan, will get to Tom Brady often enough to force a few key mistakes.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 24.

Tucker Franklin: The more I think about this game, the more I think the Chiefs will run away with it. Kansas City has a more talented roster, a better quarterback, a better secondary and has played their best football as of late. I think there's a real chance this game isn't close. But knowing the Chiefs, they'll be up by two scores in the fourth quarter and flip to a soft zone defense and the score will look closer than the game really was.

For a more in-depth preview of the game, AllBucs' Zach Goodall joined me on a special Saturday edition of Roughing the Kicker to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 31.

Jordan Foote: I should probably be more worried about this game than I actually am. Every time I predict what will happen, I lean more and more in favor of the Chiefs. Tom Brady has turned back the clock and played good football this year, but if Steve Spagnuolo can dial up blitzes at close to a 50 percent rate, Brady may be due for a few mistakes. The Chiefs offense should have a field day despite starting a patchwork offensive line and facing a front four that can create good pressure. At the end of the day, Patrick Mahomes will make a statement in a game that very well could be the passing of the torch from the greatest of all time to the young quarterback who has the best chance to surpass him one day. A late push by Tampa Bay is possible, but it won’t end in a dreaded one-score win for the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Buccaneers 24.

Conner Christopherson: The #RunItBack tour is almost at its final destination as the Chiefs are one game away from defending their crown. It is fitting the final boss for the Chiefs to conquer to accomplish this feat is Tom Brady. This Super Bowl has an entirely different feeling than last year, as the Chiefs feel like the team that was expected to be here while Tom Brady is somehow the underdog. While the Chiefs offense always dominates the spotlight with Mahomes, Kelce and Hill, a lot of this game will come down to how well the Chiefs defense does against the Bucs offense. This is a chance for them to prove on the biggest stage that they are a force to be reckoned with themselves, and I think they will. The Chiefs secondary has proven itself to be a fantastic unit, and with Juan Thornhill finally playing like his healthy self, it might be a tough day for Tom Brady. With their best game, the Chiefs will bring back the Lombardi.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Buccaneers 23.

Sam Hays: This is something that seemed like it would never happen prior to this offseason: a Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady Super Bowl matchup! Unlike the other playoff matchup between these two, however, I believe that we finally see that major "passing-of-the-torch" moment, where Mahomes clearly outplays Brady and comes away with his second Lombardi Trophy. Andy Reid continues cementing himself as one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, Travis Kelce continues cementing himself as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history and Patrick Mahomes continues his path to becoming the greatest quarterback that football has ever seen.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 27.

Mark Van Sickle: The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from running it back and becoming one of a handful of teams to say they’ve won back-to-back Super Bowl titles. The Bucs have surprised us all by going on the road and winning three playoff games, leading up to a home game in Super Bowl LV. It is truly an unprecedented Super Bowl that is about to take place. The greatest quarterback of all-time vs. the greatest quarterback currently in the league. Andy Reid is looking to cement his legacy as a potential top-five coach in NFL history with a win and the Chiefs could begin to truly talk about a dynasty. I’m not even going to entertain the idea that the Bucs win. Good vibes only! Plus, the Mahomes-led Chiefs in the playoffs are averaging 36 points per game each game he starts and finishes through his young career thus far. Can the Bucs defense stop Mahomes? I doubt it. Can Brady and the Bucs offense keep up? I don’t think so. The defense will step up and create a few turnovers and the Chiefs will end up winning by double-digits. We’ll be talking three-peat on Monday!

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 21.

Taylor Witt: There may never have been a bigger game in NFL history from a narrative perspective. Tom Brady will be going for ring No. 7, which would give him one without Bill Belichick and one more than fellow-GOAT Michael Jordan. The only thing standing in his way is the defending Super Bowl champs helmed by the kid who looks poised to shatter all quarterback records and accomplishments. A Brady win likely slams the door shut on Mahomes' chances of catching him as the GOAT, giving him a 7-1 Lombardi edge and a 2-0 record head-to-head in the playoffs. A Mahomes win keeps that door wide open. The biggest advantage for the Chiefs may be giving Andy Reid two weeks to prepare for an opponent. It's hard to bet against the champs at this point.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Buccaneers 30.

Joe Andrews: Super Bowl LV is going to be fun. At the end of the day, this one may come down to whoever has the ball last. Or it’ll be a blowout. More than likely, I see the Chiefs pulling ahead by a score or two late in the fourth, officially completing the Run It Back Tour 1.0. Tom Brady isn’t going to make it easy, though.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 31.

Jacob Harris: :)

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Buccaneers 24.

Read More: Super Bowl Scouting Report: Final Preview and Prediction