Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chiefs and Chargers will be missing some players for their pivotal Week 2 matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to dominate the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 en route to a 44-21 victory, and they'll be looking to keep their winning ways going on Thursday night.

This week, Kansas City is back at home and will be taking on their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Los Angeles, also winners in Week 1, is coming off a five-point win against the Las Vegas Raiders but put together an impressive performance on both sides of the ball. The final box score didn't quite tell the whole story.

While Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a fantastic outing, neither team is at full strength heading into the matchup. The Chiefs saw a couple of players get hurt in Week 1 that were ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of the contest, and the Chargers' lingering injuries are also factoring into things on game day.

Ahead of their Week 2 game in front of the home crowd, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

The two players everyone knew would miss Thursday's game are kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Trent McDuffie. Butker was ruled out on Wednesday with an ankle sprain, and McDuffie is on the injured reserve list due to a hamstring injury. Elsewhere, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, receiver Justin Watson, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Justin Reid and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. were all full participants in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right guard Trey Smith injured his ankle during last Sunday's game and was forced to exit the contest. After being limited in practice on Monday and Tuesday, however, he was a full participant on Wednesday. Carrying a questionable designation leading up to the game, optimism surrounding Smith's status increased up until pregame warmups. With just under two hours to go until kickoff, James Palmer of NFL Network reported that Smith would indeed play against Los Angeles.

Healthy scratches for the Chiefs this week include quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Ronald Jones, offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, as well as linebacker Jack Cochrane. This is a very similar list to Week 1's group and despite Cochrane being elevated to the active roster this week, he's inactive for the game.

The Chargers' inactives have also been released:



Like Butker and McDuffie, it was already known that Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen would be missing Week 2. Los Angeles' No. 1 target suffered a hamstring injury in the team's Week 1 win over Las Vegas. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. was also ruled out in advance with a hamstring ailment. Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater and linebacker Drue Tranquill were full participants during the week with back injuries, leaving suspense for just one more player on the Chargers' injury report.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed a five-year contract worth $82.5 million as a free agent during the offseason, has been recovering for the past few weeks following surgery due to an extra bone in his ankle. Despite not practicing on Monday and then being limited for back-to-back days thereafter, Palmer reported that Jackson would be active shortly after breaking news about Smith. The addition of Jackson back into the Chargers' secondary is a massive boost for a defense looking to maintain improved form over last year's troublesome unit.