New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The New England Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2018 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The Arrowhead Roundtable has reconvened to give its predictions for the contest. The Chiefs will be without defensive tackle Chris Jones and the Patriots will start Brian Hoyer at quarterback, as Cam Newton is out with COVID-19.

Joshua Brisco: This game was undoubtedly more interesting with Cam Newton at the helm, before his positive COVID-19 test knocked him out of the game, but Andy Reid vs. Bill Belichick should still be fun. I'm expecting a big pass-catching game from Clyde Edwards-Helaire, as the Chiefs frequently turn to their running backs against the Patriots, and I just don't think Brian Hoyer will keep it particularly close.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Patriots 17

Tucker Franklin: Just as Cam Newton was starting to build chemistry in the New England offense, the quarterback was slapped with a positive COVID-19 test result and is now out for the game. Newton was about the Patriots' only chance at keeping the game close. No offense to Hoyer, but he doesn't present the same skill set that Newton does. I really don't think this game will be close, which worries me. The last time I thought that was the Chargers game, but this is different.

For more of an in-depth conversation about the matchup, Jordan Foote and I break the game down on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker after the news of Newton's absence.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Patriots 14.

Jordan Foote: I was extremely excited for a Patrick Mahomes vs. Cam Newton matchup. It had a Monday Night Football feel to it and after a pair of positive COVID tests, it turns out half of that dream will now come to fruition. Without Newton, who tested positive, New England’s offense will be extremely difficult to watch. The star QB has been able to make up for a lackluster supporting cast, but Brian Hoyer isn’t in the same stratosphere. The Chiefs’ offensive attack should make this one ugly early on, as KC dominates en route to a 4-0 start to the season.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Patriots 10.

Conner Christopherson: After the Chiefs pummeled the Ravens on Monday Night Football, it's hard to think that a team will stop the Chiefs any time soon. While Bill Belichick has the best track record against Mahomes early in his young career at 2-1 against him, a key piece of those Patriots teams is now gone: Tom Brady. Even ignoring that Brady is gone, the Patriots defense lost many key starters compared to 2019 and while they are still a good defense thanks to Belichick, it's hard to be as afraid of them this year.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Patriots 24.

Sam Hays: The Patriots have shown some promise early in the season, starting 2-1 and nearly defeating the 3-0 Seahawks in Seattle to be 3-0 themselves. However, Cam Newton's positive test for COVID-19, leading to Brian Hoyer starting for the Patriots, is almost certain to end any hope of the Patriots winning this game. The Chiefs are the clear best team in the NFL after a dominant performance in Baltimore, and I expect them to continue cruising. Patrick Mahomes gets three touchdowns and the Chiefs go 4-0.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Patriots 14.

Mark Van Sickle: The torch was passed from Brady to Mahomes when the Chiefs beat the Patriots in New England last season. Cam Newton has taken over the quarterback position for the Pats and has looked good early this season. However, since he won’t be playing in this game due to COVID-19, he won’t be a factor this week. The Patriots' defense has been good against lesser opponents, but was not so great in a loss to the Seahawks. When the Chiefs’ offense is clicking, they are unstoppable. The Chiefs’ defense has also looked solid through the first few weeks of the season and will continue to look good against a Brian Hoyer-led Patriots offense. Being back at Arrowhead will be a nice advantage for KC as well. I’m taking the defending Super Bowl champs in this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Patriots 13.

Taylor Witt: The 25th 12-game winning streak since the merger doesn't appear to be coming to a close any time soon, with the Chiefs dispatching their main AFC rival with ease last week. The Patriots are just another lamb to sacrifice at the altar of Patrick Mahomes, and after three hard-fought showdowns with New England in his young career, Mahomes will now face Brian Hoyer as the opposing QB. I predicted 19-0 before the season started, and I saw nothing last week to sway me from that opinion. Chiefs in a laugher.

Prediction: Chiefs 48, Patriots 10.

Joe Andrews: This is probably the first time the Chiefs can say they are definitively superior to the New England Patriots in this millennium. During that period, the Patriots have won all but four matchups (2005, 2014, 2017, 2019). Parting ways with Tom Brady during the offseason to sign Cam Newton marks a transitional period for the organization, and with transition comes challenge, but that isn’t something the Patriots have faced much in 2020. Now, especially without Newton, if the Chiefs perform as they did against the Ravens last week, the Patriots may begin to meet their eventual fate. There’s a good chance that happens, handing them their first back-to-back victory over the Patriots in 25 years.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Patriots 21.

Jacob Harris: Dang ol’ blowout, man.

Prediction: Chiefs 42, Patriots 21.