How the Chiefs Have Benefited From Bad Drafting Teams
The Kansas City Chiefs will look to get better on both sides of the ball before getting ready for the 2025 NFL season. They have made some moves in free agency but they also lost key players from the team last season.
Now the Chiefs will look for players in the 2025 NFL Draft that they can find to fill in the rest of the roster and the holes they have not filled in free agency.
The Chiefs have found success in recent years finding talent in all the rounds they pick in. The Chiefs have benefited from other teams because of how poorly other NFL franchises draft. The Chiefs have taken full advantage of that and next month they will look to do the same.
Hall of Fame senior committee member Rick Gosselin talked about why there are so many bad drafting teams.
"When I was working the drafts and grading the drafts, I started every team with a C," said Gosselin on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "You can count the great drafts in history on probably two hands. A lot of people grade drafts, and they grade, everyone starts with an A and you lose your A. My feeling is that if you have an A, you are supposed to get good players, so that is a C, if you did better you get a B ... But the overwhelming number of drafts are average and the guys that, the players or the teams that hit late."
"The new scouts, younger scouts, do not have those same connections. And a lot of times, they do not get the insight. that the older scouts got. Based on 20- and 30-year relationships with the scout that they had at a particular school. I think college coaches fold a lot of teams. They talk about players, they do not give them the negative stuff. And unfortunately, they find out the negative stuff after the draft and I think the fact that the scouting has gotten so much younger, I think has impacted the drafting."
The Chiefs' ability to find talent with their picks has allowed them to let key players walk in free agency because they know that they can replace them in the draft.
