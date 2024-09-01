A Tyrann Mathieu Text to Brett Veach Adds Fuel to the Jaden Hicks Hype Train
Prior to the start of the regular season, every Kansas City Chiefs draft class has a rookie who manages to stand out relative to the rest of his peers. Sometimes, it's the club's top selection who simply lives up to the offseason hype. In other instances, it's a late-round or even undrafted player who exceeds expectations.
This year, Day 3 pickup Jaden Hicks is the one to watch. Heck, he's the one who's been watched all throughout minicamp, OTAs, training camp and the preseason. The former Washington State standout looked comfortable early and by all accounts, he's consistently improved over time.
That's been clear to Hicks' teammates, as well as his coaching staff. This week, it was general manager Brett Veach who jumped in and praised the young defensive back.
“He’s done a great job," Veach said. "I think you guys saw it at practice early on at OTAs. It wasn’t one of those guys that we drafted, and he had some ups and downs then he started making plays. I think from the time he stepped on the field here, he had a good grasp of things and then that kind of translated right into training camp. Right off the bat, the Jacksonville game, he was the one player that stands out. He’s continued to grow and develop, and I think he’s on track to have a special career here. I think he is going to have a big role on this defense."
Apparently, the hype train for Hicks is full steam ahead beyond Kansas City. Veach said he was recently texting with former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu – a first-team All-Pro twice in three years with the organization, by the way – and the current New Orleans Saints star also noticed. In what otherwise was not a Chiefs-related thread, Mathieu still made it clear that he recognizes Hicks' talent.
"It’s funny, I was at home watching some preseason games after we got done playing one night and I think I randomly texted Tyrann Mathieu just to check in and say hi," Veach said. "We were exchanging texts and he kind of ended it with, 'And 21 is a stud.' It’s not just apparent to us and to the media here that has been here and seen it. Even the league has taken notice of it and a guy like Tyrann Mathieu, he sets a standard there so when he is sitting there watching games – and we aren’t talking Chiefs, we're just exchanging texts about families and what have you – so when he mentions it, I think it’s kind of taken the same way in by the rest of the league. He’s done a great job, and again, we are excited for him and where his future can go.”
None of this is necessarily new. Following the Chiefs' selection of Hicks back in April, team scout Greg Castillo raved about his "effective versatility." After Kansas City's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach Andy Reid tipped his cap to the first-year man. Those inside the building have witnessed firsthand how good Hicks already is. The next step for him is finding a way to translate it to regular-season play.
The Chiefs' brass will be watching. Mathieu might be, too.