After Slow Start, Will Travis Kelce Break Out Against the Chargers? Here's What History Says
It's been a slow start to the season for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and that may be the understatement of the month when talking about the greatest tight end of all time. It's been odd to see a lack of production from the apparently age-defying man who has more 1,000-yard receiving seasons (seven) than any tight end in NFL history.
Through three games, Kelce has eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns. Yeah, that’s not ideal. It’s true, he’s dropped a couple of passes. He's also had a few catches taken away due to penalties or Patrick Mahomes choosing to go elsewhere with the football. (For example, he was wide open in the end zone on the big-man touchdown pass to Wanya Morris.)
Here’s the thing: it doesn’t matter. The Chiefs are 3-0. Kelce has been more vocal recently about not caring about what his stats look like as long as the team is getting wins. At the end of the day, that’s what matters most.
This was also evident last season when Kelce was very close to completing his eighth-consecutive 1,000-yard season but decided to rest with several other key starters in the final week of the season to gear up for the postseason run. That worked out just fine for Kelce and his teammates, as it led to an incredible playoff run for Kelce and a second-straight Super Bowl win for Kansas City.
Despite what some may think about Kelce and his personality, it’s not always about the spotlight for No. 87. However, when he is able to get the ball, gain a lot of yards, and score touchdowns, this offense could ascend to another level.
The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers on Sunday. This could be a perfect time for Kelce to cook. Throughout his career against the Chargers, Kelce has 100 catches for 1,223 yards and eight touchdowns in 18 games. That’s a legit, great, full season of football against a division rival. His two most recent games against the Chargers produced six catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns on November 20, 2022, and 12 catches for 179 yards and one touchdown on October 22, 2023.
On Sunday, Kelce will try to get his season on track against a team he has recently dominated. Kelce's task should be a bit easier this week, as safety Derwin James, who typically matches up with Kelce, is out due to a one-game suspension. Sure, Kelce wants to play against the highest level of competition to prove he's still the best, but when given the opportunity to exploit a weakness in the secondary, the team has to take advantage of the situation. This week, it starts with Kelce.
Mahomes has said Kelce will get his touches, but through the first three weeks, they haven’t needed to force-feed him. The emergence of Rashee Rice as the team’s unquestioned No. 1 receiver has given the Chiefs a much-needed offensive spark. Head coach Andy Reid hasn’t truly unleashed rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy early in the season. The injury to Isiah Pacheco may lead the Chiefs to pass the ball more, but rookie Carson Steele showed his toughness in the first start of his career. There are still many ways the offense can continue to grow and get better as the season progresses, with the main X-factor being Kelce.
There’s no reason to panic about Kelce’s early-season production. The Chiefs are undefeated and have a chance to beat the team that many see as their closest competitor in the AFC West. It’s easy to look at this game as the one where Kelce can break out of his statistical slump. If that doesn’t happen but the Chiefs keep winning without Kelce’s production, take a deep breath and relax. It’s all about continuing to win games, getting to the playoffs, and winning what would be an unprecedented third-consecutive Super Bowl. Even Kelce can't do that in September.