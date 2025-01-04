Andy Heck Outlines Progress of D.J. Humphries – Does He Need to Play in Week 18?
For many members of the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos is an opportunity to rest up for the postseason. For left tackle D.J. Humphries, however, it could be the perfect time to dip his toes back into the water and fine-tune things for the club's upcoming playoff run.
After signing with Kansas City in November and getting up to speed, Humphries had a mixed bag of a debut back in Week 14. Despite improving throughout the evening against the Los Angeles Chargers, the 31-year-old couldn't finish the game and ultimately left due to a hamstring injury. He's been missing in action ever since, spending time rehabbing while sitting out of three straight games.
This week may have brought the best Humphries-related news since his signing. The veteran offensive lineman isn't carrying an injury designation for game day, and head coach Andy Reid said "there's a good chance" he makes his return to the lineup. This comes just a day removed from offensive line coach Andy Heck also giving Humphries a vote of confidence.
"Well, he's been working hard at it and I know he's been making some progress here," Heck said. "So we're continuing to monitor that, but I think he's feeling as good as you could expect to feel."
Regarding a potential workload, Heck didn't seem too stressed about giving Humphries a certain number of reps. Even for someone who was recovering from a torn ACL for nearly a year and then dealing with the hamstring ailment, Humphries doesn't need to prove himself in Heck's eyes.
"First off, I'd say D.J., being a veteran guy, he's played a lot of ball," Heck said. "So need to see him, I don't know if I'd go there, but we want to get all of our guys ready and healthy."
Should Humphries indeed play on Sunday and if he looks good, a left-side offensive line setup with him and Joe Thuney would be a big-time boost for the Chiefs. Thuney, a left guard by trade, has performed admirably in Humphries's absence but Mike Caliendo hasn't fared nearly as well in relief of him. Moving Thuney back to a spot where he's been an All-Pro could have a ripple effect on the line as a whole.
If that's the case, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his receivers and the run game should benefit as well. It all starts and ends with Humphries, who is far from a lock to deliver the durability and consistency needed to sustain a Super Bowl run. Week 18 should be a good measuring stick, though, for where he's at.