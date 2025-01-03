Steve Spagnuolo Addresses Desire to Be a Head Coach in 2025
After winning Super Bowl LVIII, the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off yet another impressive feat by locking up several key members of the organization to long-term contract extensions. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was one of them, presumably keeping him tied to the franchise for years to come.
Despite being set to wrap up just the first year of that new deal, could Spagnuolo move on to greener pastures? With head coaching jobs around the league opening up, there's a case to be made that the championship-winning assistant deserves an interview. Whether one manifests itself, however, remains to be seen.
In the event an opportunity is ever presented, Spagnuolo appears ready. When asked about his desire to be a head coach again, Spagnuolo confirmed it but emphasized staying focused on the club's upcoming Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos.
"I mean, I'll deal with that later," Spagnuolo said. "Listen, yeah, the answer is yes but right now, it's all about Denver. I hadn't even thought about that road until you just mentioned it. I'll let all of that take care of itself."
In his lengthy career, Spagnuolo has been a head coach for 52 games. Forty-eight of those were with the Los Angeles Rams (then the St. Louis Rams) from 2009-2011. The best record during that span was a 7-9 effort in 2010, only to be followed up by a disastrous 2-14 campaign the following season. Years later, Spagnuolo was thrust into the interim role for the New York Giants when Ben McAdoo was fired in December of 2017. New York finished 1-3 in its last four contests.
Spagnuolo not interviewing for jobs seems to bother others more than himself. Prior to last year's Super Bowl, defensive tackle Chris Jones described it as "very surprising." Just a week later, former Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Rams executive Kevin Demoff both publicly wondered why no team took a shot on someone they felt was deserving. Earlier this week, head coach Andy Reid said Spagnuolo is "phenomenal" and warrants an interview.
Only time – perhaps the next several weeks – will tell whether things align for one of the more decorated coordinators in league history. Having recently turned 65, time isn't necessarily working in his favor.
But his peers and players are, which is a testament to how much respect Spagnuolo has earned over the years.