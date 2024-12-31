Andy Reid Gives D.J. Humphries Injury Update, Shares Thoughts on Ideal OL Lineup
Dating all the way back to the offseason, the left tackle position has been a bit of a question mark for the Kansas City Chiefs. With the 2024-25 regular season wrapping up and the playoffs on the horizon, that unfortunately remains the case for the back-to-back Super Bowl champions.
Thus far, Kansas City has burned through two young players (Kingsley Suamataia and Wanya Morris) and a veteran option (D.J. Humphries) this year. Due to an injury to the latter, they've also had to shift left guard Joe Thuney out to tackle for games against talented pass rushers like Myles Garrett and others. Thuney has held his own over the past few weeks, but there's a case to be made that an ideal world sees him go back to his normal position.
That would require Humphries's hamstring injury to be a non-factor, though. Where does everything stand on that front? Head coach Andy Reid provided a brief update on Monday but wants to see more.
"You know what, he's doing good," Reid said. "I can't make you any promises – I want to get him out to practice and kind of see where we're at. But he is doing good in his rehab part. That's different than being on the field. I'd like to just see how he does there."
If Humphries is indeed healthy, will Reid go right back to him in the starting lineup? He wasn't so quick to bail on the idea of a Thuney and Mike Caliendo left side of the offensive line, given how December has unfolded.
"I'm going to play it kind of by ear as we go here," Reid said. "I've been happy with Caliendo and how he's played, I've been happy with Joe and how he's played. I appreciate them jumping in and keeping the level of play up. I'm curious to see where D.J. is at and if he can do anything. I just want to see where we're at, and I'll evaluate that as we go down the stretch here."
Ironically, the decision doesn't have a ton to do with Thuney's performance. Despite being shifted out to a somewhat unfamiliar spot, he's handled his business and is coming off a game that saw him not surrender a pressure (according to Pro Football Focus) all afternoon on Christmas Day. Caliendo, on the other hand, has played an inconsistent brand of football. He's clearly still learning on the job and when he misses, he has a massive influence on how a play transpires. Assuming competent left tackle play from Humphries, having Thuney back at left guard would be a net improvement.
The issue, however, is just that. Humphries couldn't finish his lone game as a Chief and is now attempting to come back from the hamstring ailment (and a torn ACL suffered last year) with very limited time to get acclimated. Although other positions have uncertainty surrounding them, this is one of the main situations to monitor in Kansas City.
Luckily, the backup plan has panned out fairly well. This week of practice could determine whether they have to stick with it.