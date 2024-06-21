Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Ranked as NFL's Best Head Coach-QB Duo
Death, taxes and the Kansas City Chiefs boasting the best quarterback-head coach pairing in the entire NFL.
It's no surprise that coming off consecutive Super Bowl titles, the league's top team is seeing some credit shown to its top leaders. Together, the duo of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes has helped take the football world by storm since Mahomes became Kansas City's full-time starter in 2018. Dating back to that season, no club has reached or approached the heights of the Chiefs.
With Mahomes's brilliance and Reid now having three rings on his resume, there's little debate regarding who the best at each respective job is. Bleacher Report isn't straying from that, as Maurice Moton has the Reid-Mahomes twain occupying the No. 1 spot on his list.
"Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes lead an active NFL dynasty," Moton wrote. "They're trying to win their fourth Super Bowl, which would be three straight, a first-ever in league history. To put this tandem's success into perspective, if you include playoff games, they have the highest winning percentage of any coach-quarterback duo in NFL history. Ever since Mahomes became the full-time starting quarterback in 2018, the Chiefs have won the AFC West title and played in the AFC Championship Game every year.
"Back in April, Reid signed an extension that runs through the 2029 campaign, and Mahomes is only 28 years old, which means this duo is here to stay and potentially dominate the league for another half-decade. With multiple Lombardi Trophies and a win percentage that's in the record books, Reid and Mahomes are truly in a league of their own in these rankings."
A few weeks ago, Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report on SI.com broke down a separate outlet putting Mahomes and Reid in the same spot in a similar ranking.
"Mahomes's dominance arrived faster and more clearly than Reid's, who spent the majority of his career behind Bill Belichick in coaching debates and as a coach who 'couldn't win the big one,' Brisco wrote. "Now, with three rings with Mahomes in KC and rising up the all-time winningest head coach rankings, Reid's spot at the top is nearly as inarguable as Mahomes's."
Trailing Reid and Mahomes to round out the top three were Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and John Harbaugh and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. The McVay-Stafford pairing has won a Super Bowl together and Jackson is a two-time league MVP with Harbaugh at the helm, but consistent and sustained success is what separates Kansas City from the rest of the pack.
Nowadays, Mahomes and Reid have their all-time status discussed more than their rankings relative to their current peers. Life comes at organizations fast in the NFL, but the Chiefs seem to be an exception in recent history. Because of that, Moton and Co. likely had a very easy time filling in the top slot on the proverbial ballot.