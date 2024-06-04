No Surprise Where Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Land in Coach-Quarterback NFL Rankings
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are the foundation of KC's ongoing dynasty, and Mahomes is clearly the best signal-caller in the sport, beyond the point of reasonable disagreement. So where do the three-time champs rank among the NFL's best duos? At the top, of course.
Matt Verderame of SI ranked all 32 NFL teams by their head coach and quarterback combination, and the Chiefs unsurprisingly top the list. Verderame also notes that Mahomes and Reid are the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 coach, respectively:
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Coach/QB: Andy Reid (1) and Patrick Mahomes (1)
Dynasties are typically born of great coach-quarterback combinations. The Chiefs are no different. Since Mahomes became the starter in 2018, Kansas City has won six AFC West titles, reached six AFC title games, hosting five of them, gone to four Super Bowls and won three rings. Overall, Mahomes is already a Hall of Fame shoo-in while Reid is fourth all-time in wins.
Mahomes's dominance arrived faster and more clearly than Reid's, who spent the majority of his career behind Bill Belichick in coaching debates and as a coach who "couldn't win the big one." Now, with three rings with Mahomes in KC and rising up the all-time winningest head coach rankings, Reid's spot at the top is nearly as inarguable as Mahomes's.
Around the rest of the AFC West, Verderame has the next-best duo coming from the Los Angeles Chargers, with quarterback Justin Herbert and new head coach Jim Harbaugh landing at No. 6, with Harbaugh as head coach No. 7 and Herbert as QB No. 6. The Denver Broncos are ranked No. 18 with Sean Payton (No. 8) and Bo Nix (No. 32), and the Las Vegas Raiders are near the bottom at No. 30 with head coach Antonio Pierce (No. 27) and quarterback Gardner Minshew II (No. 27).