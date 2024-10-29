Andy Reid on Why Chiefs Were 'Comfortable' Making Kareem Hunt a Captain in Week 8
Despite dealing with a multitude of injuries, one of the bright spots of the Kansas City Chiefs' season is running back Kareem Hunt returning to the organization that drafted him. The former third-round pick is averaging his most rushing yards per game (77) since his rookie season, which has helped Kansas City salt away numerous contests this year.
In fact, Hunt is making an impact in more ways than one. In his second stint with the Chiefs, his leadership and maturity are standing out. Now 29 years old, Hunt isn't the same person he was when he first came into the league. That's for the better, and it resulted in chairman and CEO Clark Hunt feeling comfortable bringing him back.
Only four games into his individual season, Kansas City made Hunt a captain for Week 8's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Speaking to the media this week, head coach Andy Reid explained the decision and pointed to Hunt being welcomed back with open arms.
"Yeah, you know, he was in that class with Patrick (Mahomes) and it's almost like he kind of never left," Reid said. "That's how I think the guys that have been here see that, and then the guys that haven't been here have always heard about Kareem and the guys talking about him. He has that veteran leadership ability [and] runs tough. He's been welcomed back as if he hadn't left. That's why we felt comfortable doing that."
Although Hunt's box score numbers are nothing fancy, his involvement in the Chiefs' offense is helping keep the team afloat until Isiah Pacheco returns. Thus far, Hunt has a staggering 84 carries in four games (three starts) and has notched 308 yards and four touchdowns. A measly 3.9 yards per touch – including a handful of receptions – isn't great, but it's better than the 3.3 mark Hunt put up last year with the Cleveland Browns. Even as he looks a bit worn down relative to his 2024 debut, the veteran halfback is aiding Kansas City in chewing up the clock and lengthening drives.
Earlier this month, Reid explained that he felt fine about Hunt's workload. After all, he didn't have to go through training camp and wasn't on a team to start the season. His body should be rested and prepared for the home stretch of an NFL campaign. The future Hall of Fame head coach doubled down on that on Monday, saying Hunt should be "even more productive going forward." The combination of solid output on the ground and a new-and-improved mindset in this new go-round in Kansas City is catching Reid's attention.
After being given a chance that next to no one expected, Hunt is making the most of it. While his play is important, how he carries himself and helps lead a team chasing a championship three-peat might be more impressive to Reid and company.