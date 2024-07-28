Andy Reid Updates Status of Chris Jones, Hollywood Brown – Chiefs Injury Report
In one of the most concerning developments of the Kansas City Chiefs' first few days of padded training camp practices, superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones and potential No. 1 wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown were both sidelined for Sunday's practice. Jones watched without his helmet or pads, while Brown never appeared on the practice field.
After practice, head coach Andy Reid provided some clarity on what's going on with Brown and Jones.
"Hollywood is sick, Clyde [Edwards-Helaire]'s sick, Nazeeh [Johnson] just tweaked his knee, the one he had surgery on, but we should be okay there, it's a little bit more the hamstring than the knee," Reid said. "Chris Jones has a groin strain."
Reid's update on Jones is concerning, as some had hoped Jones had simply talked his way into an early rest day that he had previously (perhaps half-jokingly) campaigned for. Reid was asked if he anticipates Jones being out for very long.
"We'll see," Reid said. "I know he was messing with you guys, but he does have a groin, there. I mean, we all have groins, but he has a sore groin."
Brown's illness may or may not be related to the strep throat that kept rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy sidelined for several days early in camp, but the Chiefs' strategy seems similar: let the speedster recover, while hopefully not passing the sickness along to his teammates.
Edwards-Helaire was briefly placed on the non-football illness list at the start of camp, but he didn't miss any practice time before being sidelined on Sunday.
Johnson, who left practice on Saturday for the second time during this training camp, and wide receiver Justin Watson were present at practice, but without their pads. Johnson was given a hamstring designation after leaving on Saturday, while Watson recovers from a foot injury.