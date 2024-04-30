Chiefs 'Feel Good' About Testing Rookies Versus Signing Familiar Faces
As the 2024 NFL Draft becomes a thing of the past, all 32 NFL clubs will kick off Phase Two of their respective offseason programs. For the Kansas City Chiefs, that means getting some work in and having eyes set on rookie minicamp and organized team activities (OTAs) in the month of May.
It's a great time for veterans to get back in the swing of things, but it also gives younger players an opportunity to make a quality first impression on the organization. With a stabilized core of proven stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, Kansas City is hoping its younger talents can find ways to help in 2024-25.
Does that mean reuniting with in-house free agents like Mecole Hardman or Donovan Smith is off the table? General manager Brett Veach was asked about the possibility on Monday.
"I think we'll use this OTA period to kind of assess that," Veach said. "I think we feel good right now. I mean, look, a lot of these guys were playing college football last year. I think how they do here in the meetings and how they do with kind of absorbing the information, and can they translate it out on the field is a big deal. Now, listen, we don't have pads on. Some of it may tail into St. Joe and training camp.
"But I think for right now, I think we're going to let these young guys go out there and see what they can do and how much they can absorb and if we feel good about it, this will be kind of where we go from St. Joe and then we'll be able to adapt and adjust if needed. But I don't think anything would be imminent."
If Veach's comments can be taken at face value, it sure doesn't seem like the Chiefs feel backed into a corner anymore. Entering the draft with pressing needs at wide receiver and left tackle, Veach and his staff addressed both positions in the first two rounds. Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia figure to play supporting roles in year one, making Hardman or Smith less likely to come back to Kansas City.
For Hardman, this could spell the end of his tenure with the Chiefs. After playing four seasons with the club that drafted him, he signed with the New York Jets last offseason but didn't stick around very long. After being brought back to Kansas City via trade during the season, he played in 10 combined regular season and playoff games and wasn't very productive. He had 18 receptions for 180 yards and a score in his second wind with the Chiefs, although that one touchdown did seal a Super Bowl LVIII victory.
Smith began the season at left tackle for the Chiefs and started 12 games before suffering a neck injury. Upon returning in time for the postseason, the 30-year-old played every single playoff snap for Kansas City. 2023 third-round pick Wanya Morris did a respectable job filling in for him, but the team wasn't comfortable making him its unquestioned starter for 2024-25.
While it'd be foolish to rule out a veteran signing completely, it sure doesn't seem likely at the moment. Considering there are two clear starting left tackle candidates and seemingly countless wideout options on the offseason roster, the competition Veach referenced is wise to let unfold.
Should an injury take place during OTAs or training camp or should someone severely underperform, that's when the reigning champs could ponder a move.