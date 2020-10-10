Bashaud Breeland Back from Suspension, Ready to Make 2020 Debut Against Las Vegas Raiders

Through the first four games of the 2020 season, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland watched his teammates from afar.

A substance abuse policy violation forced Breeland to step away from the Chiefs as they beat the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. This week, he'll return against the Las Vegas Raiders after a period of reflection and self-growth.

“It was a bittersweet moment, you know what I mean,” Breeland said of his suspension on Friday. “Really not being able to be out there, I was disappointed in myself for allowing my team to be there without me. Really, seeing what they were doing, it cheered me up at the same time. I really watched some good football, some guys really doing some great things. I’m just excited to join back.”

Early in the year, the Chiefs found themselves without Breeland and fellow starting cornerback Charvaius Ward after Ward suffered a fractured hand. In their absence, cornerbacks Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed rose to the occasion.

Sneed and Fenton account for three of the Chiefs’ five interceptions thus far, led by Sneed’s two. Sneed broke his collarbone in Week 3 and was placed on IR, bringing Ward back into the picture while recovering from an operation on his broken hand.

In Breeland’s absence, the Chiefs have developed into a top-five pass coverage team, holding opponents to 6.5 yards per completion, or 780 yards in total. Only allowing four touchdowns in the air, they hold the No. 2 pass defense rating, 72.9.

“I was just ready to get back and join those guys, you know what I mean,” Breeland said. "I knew during camp that those guys were going to be something special, I knew they had all of the talent and capability to hold that spot down for me and really prepare this team to do something great. They’re shopping with what they’re doing right now.”

While away, Breeland picked up tennis, which he said helped him in terms of hand-eye coordination.

He also spent time mentoring athletes at Lincoln College Prep, the No. 7 Class 4 football program in Missouri.

“My main outlet is being around the kids in Lincoln Prep," Breeland said. “It's like a brotherhood — it reminded me of the locker room here. The younger guys, you know what I mean, they look up to me and I look up to them as well. Seeing the things that they do out there and the grind they put in day in and day out, it was a joyful moment for me to really cope with what I had going on and my situation. I just really wanted to show them lessons — you don’t have to let your mistakes define you.”

Both defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and head coach Andy Reid have not committed to the extent Breland will participate against the Raiders on Sunday, if at all.

Reid did say Breeland “looked relatively sharp,” through his workload in practice Friday, and would converse with Spagnuolo.

Breeland said he’s OK with whatever role comes his way, noting he’s in shape but not mid-season football shape.

“I really trust my coaches and everybody within this organization to put me in the best position for me and my career,” Breeland said. “Like I said earlier, working out, being out all four weeks working out, you’re going to feel in shape as I do. But, when it comes to football shape it’s a totally different thing. ... I’ve been through this scenario before coming off of injuries and having to sit for a while then going into the game and having to go full tempo. Those short breaths come up pretty soon.”