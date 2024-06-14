Bryan Cook Embracing 'A Lot of Pressure' to Rebound in 2024
For the first few months of the 2023-24 season, Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook looked primed to help contribute to a deep playoff run. Due to an unfortunate injury, though, the former second-round pick saw his sophomore campaign cut short.
In a Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Cook played just 22 defensive snaps before exiting with a scary ankle injury. He never returned, seeing him miss the club's final five regular season games and all four postseason contests. Now working his way back during the offseason program, Cook still had a starting spot in the secondary waiting for him.
It'll take some work to get back there, especially given the emergence of Chamarri Conner as a rookie last season. Cook is ready to work, though. Speaking at the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII red carpet ceremony, he admitted he's feeling the pressure to rebound in year No. 3.
"Overwhelmed," Cook said via Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41. "A lot of pressure, you know, a lot of expectations for myself. But it's all a blessing, it's all a blessing. Pressure makes diamonds. At that point, just realizing it's the process [and] you've got to go through it."
At the time of his injury, Cook was playing some of his best football as a pro. In 12 starts, the Cincinnati product set career-best marks in tackles (42), fumble recoveries (2), interceptions (1) and touchdowns (1). Advanced metrics back it up, as Pro Football Focus gave Cook a composite grade of 62 or higher in three of his final four games. Of those outings, three of them saw him post a tackling grade of at least 75.
Cook is one of the straws that stir the drink for Steve Spagnuolo's secondary. Tight end Travis Kelce, a fellow Bearcat alum, is well aware of it. Earlier this week, the future Hall of Fame tight end praised Cook's resiliency and signaled that he's coming back better than ever.
"Man, I'll tell you what, I love B-Cook," Kelce said. "That guy. What I've seen since he came from Cincinnati into the building [and] how he's handled the adversity in terms of the injury and just the ups and downs throughout our wins and losses, he's an absolute stud of a professional and a football player. You can just see him getting better and better every single snap, every single day. It's because of his mindset and how he approaches, really, life. Man, I just love that dude."
With training camp on the horizon, the Chiefs' safety rotation is filled with intriguing names. At the top, Justin Reid and Cook project to be the primary starters. Conner can function as a third safety and/or nickel cornerback, with someone like rookie Jaden Hicks occupying fourth place. Elsewhere, veterans Trey Dean and Deon Bush will compete for end-of-roster spots. There's plenty of depth present, but a lot of the production will hinge on Cook looking like himself again.
Now past OTAs and mandatory minicamp, it seems like that may be the case. There will surely be a bit of rust to knock off after missing time, although the returns are positive right now. Despite the pressure he's facing, both Cook and his teammates are confident.