Arrowhead Report

Chiefs React at Red Carpet and Super Bowl LVIII Ring Ceremony

With OTAs and minicamp in the books, the reigning champs spent Thursday night taking one last moment to celebrate a championship win before turning the page.

Jordan Foote

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and wife Tammy speak with influencer Taylen Biggs on the red carpet at the Nelson Art Gallery. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and wife Tammy speak with influencer Taylen Biggs on the red carpet at the Nelson Art Gallery. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs remain focused on chasing a potential three-peat, but the franchise took one final moment on Thursday to celebrate yet another successful season.

Following the conclusion of mandatory offseason minicamp, Kansas City held its second straight red carpet ceremony. They also revealed their Super Bowl LVIII rings, forever commemorating a historic moment in team history. While this event is nothing new to Andy Reid's club, it's something no one takes for granted given the challenge of routinely winning at the highest level.

Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Reid shared his message to the team regarding the ring ceremony and the club's mindset once it passes.

"I said that at the first minicamp or the first OTA, whatever you want to call it," Reid said. "It goes by fast. Once you get through that parade, you're kind of off and heading in the direction of the new season. But I don't want to slight tonight, because there's a lot that goes into that and there's a lot of hard work that's gone into it, and this is kind of the reward for it. But I think the guys know it's going to be nice to get the ring, but they've moved on."

Friday is for turning the page, but Thursday was for painting the town red (and gold). With that in mind, let's take a look at some highlights from the red carpet and subsequent ring ceremony.

Travis Kelce shows up in style (and silence)

Reids on the red carpet

Chiefs brass chimes in on Kansas STAR bonds (THREAD)

Patrick Mahomes flashes his championship bling

Justin Reid shares an up-close look at his Super Bowl LVIII ring

Trent McDuffie has only known winning championships

Read More: Andy Reid Provides Mixed Update on Joe Thuney's Injury Recovery

Published
Jordan Foote

JORDAN FOOTE

Jordan Foote is the deputy editor of Arrowhead Report on SI.com, covering the Kansas City Chiefs. He also hosts the One Royal Way podcast on Kansas City Sports Network. Jordan is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. Follow him on X @footenoted. 

Home/News