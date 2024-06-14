Chiefs React at Red Carpet and Super Bowl LVIII Ring Ceremony
The Kansas City Chiefs remain focused on chasing a potential three-peat, but the franchise took one final moment on Thursday to celebrate yet another successful season.
Following the conclusion of mandatory offseason minicamp, Kansas City held its second straight red carpet ceremony. They also revealed their Super Bowl LVIII rings, forever commemorating a historic moment in team history. While this event is nothing new to Andy Reid's club, it's something no one takes for granted given the challenge of routinely winning at the highest level.
Speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon, Reid shared his message to the team regarding the ring ceremony and the club's mindset once it passes.
"I said that at the first minicamp or the first OTA, whatever you want to call it," Reid said. "It goes by fast. Once you get through that parade, you're kind of off and heading in the direction of the new season. But I don't want to slight tonight, because there's a lot that goes into that and there's a lot of hard work that's gone into it, and this is kind of the reward for it. But I think the guys know it's going to be nice to get the ring, but they've moved on."
Friday is for turning the page, but Thursday was for painting the town red (and gold). With that in mind, let's take a look at some highlights from the red carpet and subsequent ring ceremony.