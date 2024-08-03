Carson Wentz Prepared to Help Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes in 'Any Way'
No quarterback controversy for the Kansas City Chiefs at training camp. Patrick Mahomes is the unquestioned go-to man for the seventh year in a row, providing the Super Bowl champions with immeasurable stability and upside ahead of their quest for a three-peat.
With that said, Kansas City might be benefitting from its most favorable backup situation since Mahomes himself held the role in 2017. Free agent pickup Carson Wentz continues to make the right decisions on the practice field at training camp, much to the pleasure of head coach Andy Reid.
Reid spoke about Wentz's progress following Friday's practice, praising the journeyman signal-caller.
"Carson's doing a nice job," Reid said. "I really like what I've seen from him. He's got a really good feel for the game. Smart kid, really smart, and has picked it up quickly."
Wentz has certainly seen and done plenty in the NFL. Going from an MVP candidate to a clear-cut second-string quarterback is hard for anyone to accept, but the veteran has learned to embrace a new role. That process started with the Los Angeles Rams last season, when Wentz signed with them during the year and eventually made a start in Week 18. That process gave him a glimpse of what he'll potentially do in Kansas City: work under an elite offensive mind at head coach and a dazzling playmaker at quarterback.
While injuries have plagued Wentz throughout his career, he does have 95 regular-season games under his belt. When asked whether he feels like he needs reps during the preseason, the 31-year-old said he'll be prepared in whatever capacity is deemed necessary.
"I've done this for a while; I'll play as much or as little as Coach (Reid) kind of asks," Wentz said. "I know I'm in a different situation than I've been in the past, so I'm excited for whatever opportunity comes my way. I'll be ready either way."
Contrary to many of his previous stops – the Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and (partially) Washington Commanders – Wentz is coming into the season with a very defined set of duties. He's handled all of them well at camp, by all accounts, and some of it has more to do with Mahomes than himself. The Chiefs will only go as far as the two-time MVP winner can take them, so it's on his backup to push him so he can be at his very best.
Wentz is hoping to do just that on the field, along with helping Mahomes in meetings and being available in the event of an injury. Unlike Matt Moore, Chad Henne and Blaine Gabbert, Kansas City's backup isn't too much older than the top quarterback in football. Wentz entered the NFL just one year earlier than Mahomes, yet he brings an entirely separate wealth of knowledge and experience.
If Mahomes ever needs to draw from that bank, Wentz is ready to help.
"Nothing crazy, just kind of little things," Wentz said. "I think especially once we get into the regular season, the guy's playing at an insane level, so I'm not trying to do anything crazy. But if there are little nuggets of info, whether it's how to attack a certain defense or just a simple route within a concept or another idea outside the box, I'm always available and I'm going to always chime in. The guy's been doing things at an extremely high level, you can't argue that. Not trying to mess up anything there and just kind of be there to be a sounding board whether that's on the field, off the field, whatever that looks like, and help in any way."