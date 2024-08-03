The Top Five Threats to a Kansas City Chiefs Three-Peat
If you haven't heard, the Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. Last postseason, the Chiefs were put through the gauntlet, going on the road to defeat the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back weeks to get to the big game before finishing the season off with an overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are currently the favorites to win the AFC, and they are also favorites to win the Super Bowl. Can anyone dethrone the defending back-to-back champs? Let’s take a look at a few of the other teams who will try to be contenders.
1. Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens were the top seed in the AFC at the end of the regular season last year, and they look like they will be competitive again this season. The biggest offseason addition (not including their draft picks) comes in the form of one of the best running backs in the NFL over the past decade. Derrick Henry will give the Ravens a lethal combo in the backfield between himself and quarterback Lamar Jackson. Henry gives the Ravens a physical and powerful option while Jackson can continue to make off-script plays with his legs. It’s going to be tough to keep them out of the conversation for best team in the AFC, but the Chiefs will get a chance to show they are still the top team right out of the gates with an AFC Championship Game rematch on opening night of the NFL season. September 5 has been circled on the calendar ever since the schedule was released.
2. Houston Texans
The Texans look like the next-up-and-coming contender in the AFC after what quarterback C.J. Stroud accomplished when he set the league on fire as a rookie. The Texans improved mightily on both sides of the ball last season and have the majority of that core returning, plus the addition of Stefon Diggs in the wide receiver room and Joe Mixon in the running back room. This Texans team could be a force in the AFC if Stroud continues to progress positively and if their stars can stay healthy. Many folks thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would be the next team to step up and take a shot at the Chiefs, but now it’s looking like the Texans are supplanting the Jags as that team in the AFC South. The Chiefs and Texans will meet in the regular season on Saturday, December 21 at noon on NBC.
3. Buffalo Bills
The Bills always seem to hang around and be in the mix, despite the fact they can’t beat the Chiefs in the postseason. Their regular season wins over the Chiefs give Bills fans false hope of what could be, but it just hasn’t translated to postseason success to this point in the Patrick Mahomes era. With the Bills swapping first-round draft picks with the Chiefs during this past draft, there will be even more scrutiny in Buffalo if the Bills can’t take another step forward this season. Simply put, Mahomes and company have owned quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills in the postseason. It would be surprising if the Chiefs didn’t continue that success against the Bills at this point.
4. Cincinnati Bengals
Last season, the Bengals lost quarterback Joe Burrow to an injury, something that has happened more than once in his young NFL career. That injury derailed their season, and they will need to have a bounce-back year if they want to be in discussion to make the playoffs, let alone be a threat to the Chiefs. The Bengals will try to make one more go of it with their current core of offensive players while wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase wait on new contracts. Even though the Bengals still have plenty of questions, their playoff success can’t be denied when Burrow is healthy. The Chiefs should still have the edge on the Bengals this season. We’ll get to see how these teams stack up against each other in Week 2 as the Bengals come to Kansas City on Sunday, September 15 to face the Chiefs for a 3:25 kickoff on CBS.
5. Miami Dolphins
Once again, the Dolphins have a lot of hype surrounding their team heading into this season. Last year they made the playoffs but were quickly eliminated by the Chiefs when temperatures dipped below zero degrees during the game. The Chiefs also defeated the Dolphins on a neutral field when both teams played in Germany midway through last regular season. The Dolphins will need to show they can bounce back from that rough early exit and late-season meltdown. They were in position to win their division until the final week of the season. They should be in contention to win the AFC East, which could give them another chance at the Chiefs in January. Will the outcome be different this year? Doubtful.
What about the NFC?
There are a handful of NFC teams who will fight for the chance to get to the Super Bowl, but as of today, the markets are leaning toward a Chiefs-49ers rematch. Much like last year, it would likely be another fantastic matchup. With upgraded offensive weapons for Mahomes and a defense that looks to try to maintain their stout capabilities, it will be a tough task for any team to stop the back-to-back champions.