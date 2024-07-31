Chiefs Dubbed Best Team Fit for FA Left Tackle David Bakhtiari
With training camp in full swing, one of the biggest questions the Kansas City Chiefs face is who will protect Patrick Mahomes's blind side this year. The battle between rookie Kingsley Suamataia and second-year man Wanya Morris continues, which should be an ongoing thing into the preseason.
The left tackle job is a hotspot on the Kansas City depth chart. Even though two players are already duking it out for first-string reps, does it make sense to add a third? One national analyst recently made the argument for it.
In an article for NFL.com, Kevin Patra listed his best NFL team fits for remaining free agents. Once longtime Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari's name came up, the 32-year-old was linked to the Chiefs. Patra believes that given the uncertainty of the position in Kansas City, adding a multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler could help.
"Do the back-to-back reigning champs want to add a veteran presence or ride into their title defense with second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia or second-year pro Wanya Morris manning Patrick Mahomes' blind side?" Patra asked. "Bakhtiari is the most talented option if the Chiefs plan to add a veteran during or after camp. The two-time first-team All-Pro told ESPN in June that he wants to play a couple more years, and spending at least one of those helping Kansas City chase a three-peat makes sense.
"The question is health, as the longtime Packers stalwart played just 13 games over the past three seasons. Bakhtiari told ESPN he expected to be cleared near the end of August or early in September. That timeline could line up for K.C. The Chiefs can work out Suamataia and Morris during camp and the preseason, and if neither locks down the job, they could turn to a highly experienced vet. In this scenario, having young backups the organization likes would be a backstop if injuries were to strike Bakhtiari again."
Despite Orlando Brown Jr. and Donovan Smith being the club's starting left tackle in the last two years, Bakhtiari would undoubtedly be the highest-profile name there in recent memory. Deservedly so, as his prime with the Packers saw him earn some sort of league-wide recognition in each season from 2016-2020. At his best, the former fourth-round pick is a stellar option. In 2023, he posted an 89.9 pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus.
The issue with that is... Bakhtiari only played in one game a year ago. That's the second time he's done so in the past three seasons, with the 2022 campaign sandwiched in between yet seeing him make only 11 starts for Green Bay. Set to turn 33 in September, the injury and durability outlooks for someone with multiple knee ailments on his resume aren't exactly promising.
With that in mind, Patra's proposal simply isn't too plausible. Bakhtiari himself isn't ready for full-fledged football activities, and the back-to-back champs already have two young players who are participating in camp and locked into a heated competition. Perhaps if both Suamataia and Morris disappoint in the regular season, Kansas City can make a panic-style signing to save the left tackle spot for the home stretch. Could Bakhtiari help in that case? It's possible.
For now, though, adding him into the fold wouldn't do much of a service to him or either of the recent draft picks who have a chance to win the job.