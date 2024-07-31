This Preseason Proposed Trade Doesn't Make Any Sense for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are fully in the swing of training camp as they prepare for the 2024 season. While the left tackle battle heats up between rookie second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia and second-year third-rounder Wanya Morris, some analysts are looking to add another name to the mix.
Should the Chiefs make an acquisition to add a veteran presence to their offensive line? That was an ongoing question throughout much of the offseason, but the Chiefs' decision to leave last year's starter, veteran Donovan Smith, unsigned in free agency and the drafting of Suamataia were strong votes of confidence in the young incumbents. Still, that isn't enough for Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, who believes the Chiefs should acquire Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin in exchange for a 2025 third-round and fifth-round draft pick. Italicized below, here's what Ballentine had to say about the Chiefs' tackle situation:
If there's a contender that should be willing to take a big swing in the trade market, it's the Kansas City Chiefs. The opportunity to chase a third straight Super Bowl isn't one that comes along often.
One of the things that could quickly destroy the Chiefs' repeat chances is their current situation at left tackle. The Chiefs are set to have a competition between Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia to determine the starter.
Morris saw the field as a rookie and experienced a steep learning curve. He picked up a PFF grade of 55.6 with three penalties and two sacks allowed. The Chiefs used a second-round selection on Suamataia, but he's only 21 years old and might take a while to develop before he's ready for the lofty task of protecting Mahomes' blind side.
Ideally, the Chiefs would be able to add a veteran tackle to the mix. That's tough to do this time of year, but the Browns have a unique situation that could open a window. Jack Conklin has been one of the better right tackles in the league, but an injury forced him out of the lineup last season, and rookie Dawand Jones looked good in his spot.
That could make the healthy Conklin expendable moving forward, and he'd provide stiff competition for Morris, Suamataia and right tackle Jawaan Taylor. Trading for Conklin would likely be costly in terms of draft capital but would create stability on the edges.
It's time to stop connecting the Chiefs to veteran offensive tackles
With apologies to Ballentine (and noting my disappointment in other and even more outrageous Bleacher Report theoretical moves earlier this offseason), this take has jumped the shark. It's time for a new angle.
The Chiefs traded up for Suamataia to officially begin the two-man competition with both potential left tackles having years of friendly salary cap numbers on their rookie contracts, giving the team long-term flexibility to likely extend center Creed Humphrey while paying left guard Joe Thuney and right tackle Jawaan Taylor sizable contracts, all before doing the math on a potential extension for right guard Trey Smith. For all of that trade capital, Conklin, who has a base salary of $14 million in 2025, would certainly need to be a multi-year starter for KC. So the Chiefs should add him to block Suamataia for at least two seasons and Morris for all but the final year of his rookie deal? It simply doesn't fit the Chiefs' telegraphed plan here.
Plus, even if Conklin was a free agent (as Smith remains, in case of emergency), this wouldn't be the time to call the fight! Suamataia and Morris are already battling with each other for limited first-team reps in training camp. With a veteran addition, the Chiefs would be ending the battle of youngsters in favor of a veteran who doesn't even play left tackle! Conklin would have to switch sides of the offensive line to take over for the young duo while Taylor remains highly paid at right tackle for the next two seasons at minimum. Acquiring Conklin for "stiff competition" is so foolish that my mood actively worsened while writing this story. Two valuable draft picks and a noteworthy salary addition wouldn't be for "competition." It would be to end the battle with a write-in candidate. If the Chiefs had doubts about their floor at left tackle, they could still call Smith closer to the end of camp after they've seen enough of Suamataia and Morris in pads.
This trade, proposed out of necessity to offer something, just doesn't fit the Chiefs' current status. The team had plenty of opportunities to look for a veteran solution at left tackle over the course of the offseason. This early-camp acquisition of a veteran tackle would be cost-prohibitive both in terms of picks and cap space, it would end the battle the Chiefs have invested two premium draft picks into creating, it would derail their financial vision for the stability of the O-line, and it's terribly off-base from where the Chiefs actually stand as of now. The reigning champs made their bet by doubling down on youth. They could lose that gamble, but the team isn't scrambling around the dorms at Missouri Western State University because they just realized they forgot to pack a veteran left tackle before they left for camp.