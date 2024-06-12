Chiefs Excited to Emphasize 'Different Level of Speed' on Offense
During the late stages of the offseason program before training camp, the Kansas City Chiefs have made one thing perfectly clear. Following a season filled with a lack of high-end wide receiver talent, the franchise is focused on coming back better in 2024.
Skill is one area that general manager Brett Veach improved, but that isn't all. Finding speed was a focal point for the reigning champs, so much so that two true burners were added to the room.
The offseason pickups of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (free agency) and Xavier Worthy (draft) make for one heck of a start. Combined with familiar faces like Mecole Hardman, Kansas City hopes to provide flashbacks to its 'Legion of Zoom' offense from earlier in the Patrick Mahomes era.
Justin Watson, no slouch in his own right, is a fan of the improvements. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the veteran wideout acknowledged how early it is but admitted it's hard to not be impressed.
"I think we're still figuring out what everyone's good at," Watson said. "Coach Reid and the whole offensive staff is really good at using everyone's strengths and hiding some weaknesses. First impression is just that those guys are blazers. They're a different level of speed. Defenses are going to have to back up."
In Watson, Hardman and Kadarius Toney, the Chiefs boast three receivers with nice linear speed and burst. Brown brings dynamic field-stretching ability to the table, in addition to proven route-running prowess against man and zone coverage. Fresh off a record-setting NFL Scouting Combine performance, Worthy has yet to practice in minicamp but is the fastest member of the group.
Brown is in lockstep with Watson, looking forward to the speed translating on the field.
"We're fast," Brown said. "We're definitely fast. We're going to put a lot of pressure on people for sure. I just think it's going to be exciting. I think everyone should be excited for it."
If the revamped wide receiver room pans out, Kansas City's attack should be much more potent than it was a year ago. At many times during the 2023-24 campaign, Mahomes grew frustrated with some of his weapons due to miscommunications, drops and more. There was a glaring deficiency in regards to respect from defenses, as well as snap-to-snap consistency and reliability.
With Brown and Worthy in the picture, the supporting cast is moved down a peg on the depth chart and breakout 2023 rookie Rashee Rice won't be the sole contributor at the position. The presence of more quick-twitch athleticism and long speed should keep opponents honest in theory.
Mandatory minicamp wraps up for the Chiefs on Thursday before their ring ceremony for winning Super Bowl LVIII. Once that's over, there will be a significant stretch of down time as everyone awaits training camp in St. Joseph, MO. In the meantime, Watson, Brown and others are focused on continuing to develop an ever-growing rapport with their quarterback.
Now far removed from impromptu training sessions down in Texas, Brown thinks everyone is getting on the same page with Mahomes just in time. That speed will come in handy soon enough.
"It's been good," Brown said. "From when we first started going back in Dallas to now, it's just [kept] improving. He's trusting me more and more, so that's good."