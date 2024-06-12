Chiefs Minicamp Injury Report: Xavier Worthy Still Sidelined, Harrison Butker Returns on Wednesday
The Kansas City Chiefs had their second mandatory minicamp practice of 2024 on Wednesday, and the injury notes and non-participants are similar to Tuesday's reports, with one familiar face returning.
The Chiefs practiced without rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy, starting left guard Joe Thuney, defensive end Charles Omenihu, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive end BJ Thompson on Wednesday, according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride, with Thuney and Thompson both absent.
The change between practices comes from the kicking position, as Harrison Butker returned to practice on Wednesday after not being present on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Marleah Campbell of KCTV5 listed Butker with an "illness" designation, his apparent reason for missing Tuesday's practice.
Sweeney added that linebacker Leo Chenal and cornerback Jaylen Watson were present but limited in Wednesday's practice.
Worthy has barely seen the field during his first practices as a Chief, continuing to deal with a hamstring injury he suffered in May. Worthy will still have plenty of time to heal before the Chiefs head to St. Joseph, Mo., for training camp, but it's not an ideal way to start offseason activities for a rookie pass-catcher in Andy Reid's notoriously complex offense.
Thuney continues to recover from a pectoral injury he suffered in the playoffs which caused him to miss the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LVIII, leaving Nick Allegretti (now a member of the Washington Commanders) to start at left guard.
There's no mystery about the status of KC's trio of unavailable defensive linemen. Thompson suffered a stroke and cardiac arrest at the team facilities last week and was reportedly discharged from the hospital on Monday night. Omenihu tore his ACL in the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens in late January and continues to recover. Nnadi was injured in the Chiefs' first-round playoff win over the Miami Dolphins and posted what appeared to be a post-surgery photo of his left arm on January 19.