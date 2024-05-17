Chiefs OTs Wanya Morris, Chukwuebuka Godrick Arrested for Marijuana Possession
It's been a relatively slow news week for the Kansas City Chiefs, but Friday revealed an unfortunate development for the reigning Super Bowl champions.
First shared by Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 in Kansas City, offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Jason Godrick were recently arrested and charged with marijuana possession in Johnson County, Kansas.
According to the Friday Booking and Release Report on the Johnson County Sheriff's Office website, both Morris and Godrick were arrested at 11:44 p.m. on Thursday night. Their charge descriptions are for first-time marijuana/THC possession, which is a misdemeanor offense in the level B category in the state of Kansas.
Per the report, Godrick was booked at 1:35 a.m. on Friday and Morris followed at 1:51 a.m. Bond was listed at $2,500. Both players have since been released — Godrick at 3:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon and Morris at 4:11 p.m. Mugshots were taken, which are seen in Ladd's tweet below.
In the aftermath of Morris and Godrick's arrests, Joshua Brisco of Arrowhead Report on SI.com briefly discussed whether this could have any impact on the offensive tackle situation in Kansas City.
"Frankly, this shouldn't do anything to impact the Chiefs' left tackle battle, but Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia are in line for the most interesting competition of training camp when the team gets to St. Joseph, Missouri — where marijuana is legal, for what it's worth," Brisco said. "I'm not sure how the Johnson County charges will ultimately impact Morris and Godrick, but with recreational marijuana legal on the other side of the state line, I was personally surprised to see the duo booked with mugshots, given the limited details we have at the publishing of this story. While, again, this would not have been a crime roughly a handful miles to the east, it's irresponsible and unfortunate for a Chiefs team that has already had far more offseason drama than they'd like."
This is yet another off-the-field legal piece the Chiefs surely would love players to avoid. Considering wide receiver Rashee Rice's multi-vehicle accident and a recent alleged incident at a Dallas nightclub, it's been a busy post-Super Bowl stretch for many of the wrong reasons.
Arrowhead Report on SI.dom will provide additional updates on the Morris/Godrick situation when and if appropriate.