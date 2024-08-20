Chiefs Focused on Evaluating Depth Ahead of 'Tough Moves' at Cutdowns
The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason is nearly over, somehow evaporating just as fast as it seemed to manifest. Following Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears, Andy Reid's team will have a solid training camp and three preseason outings in the books. That's a considerable amount of preparation for the regular season, but it doesn't stop there.
Between that final preseason game and Week 1 of the regular season, the real work takes place. On Aug. 27, all 32 NFL clubs must pare their rosters down from 90 players to a list of 53. Feedback from Reid, his coaching staff and general manager Brett Veach will help the Chiefs decide on their initial grouping.
Kansas City still has multiple positions with battles for roster slots and/or depth chart positioning. With that in mind, which spots will Reid place his focus on this week? The future Hall of Fame head coach couldn't pick just one.
"Really, all of them," Reid said. "When you look at it, we're playing so many young guys. I want to see where we're at there. We didn't block and tackle very well with that second and third group on both sides of the ball. I really want to give them more of an opportunity. Sometimes the ones, they get a lot of reps in camp practices. Let's get these guys some more reps here, especially when we're getting ready to cut down. Get a little bit better feel on those guys in a game situation. I think this will be valuable for a lot of them. I can't tell you one position – I try to look at all of them and just see where we're at here."
Reid believes difficult calls are on the horizon, which makes the Bears game a critical one.
"I think there are going to be some tough moves," Reid said. "And that's why I like to give them some extended play – we'll see where we're at. Maybe there's a divider in there [and] something shows up. There's good competition at, really, all of those roles. There's some great competition. We'll see how they do."
Unlike previous years, all roster cuts now arrive at once. While that gives players more time to put tape out and more time for organizations to assess them, it also leaves less time for some players to latch on with other teams upon being cut. It's a double-edged sword that strays from what the NFL typically does, but it should provide for a more hectic end-of-preseason stretch.
Just like any other club, Kansas City can't keep everyone. Beyond the 53-man roster, practice squads can only be so full. Several players who don't pass through cutdowns will carve out careers elsewhere, which is the nature of the business. It's on the teams to make the decisions that marry short- and long-term success.
With most Chiefs starters on the bench for Thursday's game, this is a perfect opportunity for organizational depth pieces to make an impression. That can be on Kansas City or any other squad, as cornerback Trent McDuffie notes, which is a message Reid has apparently conveyed.
"One thing I tell them is, like Coach Reid always says, the tape is your resume," McDuffie said. "Even if you don't make it on this squad, there are 31 other teams out there that are all watching this film that you put on tape. No matter how many plays you get, no matter what you do out there on the field, make sure you put on your best display because you don't know who's watching."