Andy Reid Gives Mixed Update on Clyde Edwards-Helaire – 'It's a Sensitive Deal'
The Kansas City Chiefs have just one more preseason game on the docket, and there are still plenty of things to figure out. Head coach Andy Reid revealed on Monday that his starters are expected to sit against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, leaving the reserves to battle for depth chart and 53-man roster positioning.
On offense, the running back spot is one that has several players competing for just a few (or even a couple of) spots behind Isiah Pacheco. Veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire remains the favorite to be Kansas City's second-string halfback, but the former first-round pick hasn't seen the field much as of late.
Frequently listed with an illness on the unofficial injury report, Edwards-Helaire recently opened up about his ongoing struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) primarily stemming from what he describes as a "self-defense situation" in 2018:
"The only person who kind of put me in the right direction was Julie Frymeyer early on, to get me some of the meds at the time when I am going through an episode to get me over that hump," Edwards-Helaire said. "But it's real, real bad dehydration, dropping weight real fast, but it's really just mentally, just not being there. It's one of those things where early on, guys who kind of pay attention — Trav [Travis Kelce], Kadarius [Toney] at times — they'll know ahead of time, like, 'Okay, Clyde's not laughing, he's not giggling, he's not himself, we've just gotta make sure we're checking in on him as the person.'"
Edwards-Helaire missed several training camp practices because of it, also sitting out of Saturday's preseason loss to the Detroit Lions. Reid expects the fifth-year man to practice on Monday, but it's a delicate thing to manage.
"We're just playing it kind of by ear and how he feels," Reid said. "He started feeling better the day of the game and then he felt pretty good yesterday, so we're heading in the right direction here. It's a sensitive deal – we're trying to learn as we go here."
When asked about the possibility of Edwards-Helaire opening the regular season on the injured reserve list, Reid wouldn't go as far as entertaining that possibility.
"I haven't even gone there with Brett (Veach)," Reid said. "He might have a plan there, but I haven't really talked to him about that. We're just trying to get him back out there and make sure he's comfortable where he can function."
Tricky Clyde Edwards-Helaire situation could have a ripple effect on Chiefs' running back room
With Edwards-Helaire having missed time, that's opened the door for additional reps elsewhere. Undrafted free agents Deneric Prince (2023) and Carson Steele (2024) benefitted from those the most, with both players finding ways to stand out either in camp or the preseason. Pacheco played sparingly against the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't even crack the 10-snap mark on Saturday in Kansas City, leaving work on the table for others.
Steele's rise has been borderline meteoric, as Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs On SI highlighted following this past weekend's game.
"While much of the conversation around Steele has been about his potential use as a fullback, on Saturday, he showed again why he should not only be considered to be on the right side of the 53-man roster bubble, he could be pushing for meaningful touches when the regular season arrives," Brisco wrote.
It's far too early to imply that Edwards-Helaire won't be available for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens. With that said, he hasn't exactly been reliable this summer and the Prince-Steele duo has provided ample reason to be rostered. Could a fourth running back (even if Steele is more of a fullback) cost someone else a spot? Perhaps tight end Irv Smith Jr., a rookie offensive lineman or even a defensive piece ends up on the practice squad in that case.
This is a fluid situation, and Reid is right to state that its sensitivity needs to be considered. Edwards-Helaire's mental health is the most important element here. The rest, namely roster construction, has right around a week to be handled until cutdowns arrive.