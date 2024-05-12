Chiefs LB Curtis Jacobs Listed as 'UDFA to Watch' in 2024
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 NFL Draft class has garnered some praise in the early part of May, as general manager Brett Veach added quality depth and upside throughout the roster. The pickups didn't stop there, though, as the undrafted free agent class also boasts some intrigue.
One of the top players from that crop is appearing on some radars as OTAs approach. In a recent article for Pro Football Focus, Thomas Valentine took a look at one UDFA to watch for each NFL club. Kansas City's pick was linebacker Curtis Jacobs.
"The Chiefs have a need for depth at the linebacker position and Jacobs could provide that," Valentine wrote. "Jacobs logged 49 total tackles in 2023 and was an effective blitzer for Penn State, earning 31 pressures in the last two seasons and 69 defensive stops in the last three years."
Jacobs, who will account for less than a third of a percent of the Chiefs' 2024 salary cap, was widely expected to be picked up at some point on Day 3 of the draft. After all, he turned in a productive senior campaign for the Nittany Lions by recording 49 tackles (nine for loss) with 2.5 sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries. Unfortunately, the Penn State product slipped through the cracks despite having a good pre-draft process and standing out at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Athleticism is the name of the game for Jacobs. He was the Shrine Bowl's fastest linebacker, then he doubled down on that by posting elite speed grades at the annual NFL Scouting Combine. Jacobs had a sparkling 8.47 Relative Athletic Score, fueled by his speed and explosion marks. The versatile linebacker has experience in a variety of alignments, even spending considerable time in the slot in each of his last three collegiate seasons.
With all of that said, Jacobs has his work cut out for him if he wants to make a big-time impact in year one. As currently constructed, Kansas City's linebacker room has a clear top three of Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill and Leo Chenal. Behind them, the duo of Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones figures to insulate the position group. A few others — Jacobs, Luquay Washington and Swayze Bozeman — should battle it out for an organizational depth spot.
For now, Jacobs is likely a special teams piece for the reigning champs. Long-term, he could try to help fill a void left by Willie Gay Jr. Gay, a supreme athlete in his own right, was fluid in coverage regarding assignment and alignment. Jacobs has undeniable talent for a UDFA, which will be put to the test this offseason. That, among other reasons, indeed makes him a player to watch.